Nicole Richie Brings House Of Harlow 1960 To Etsy
Nicole Richie has worn countless hats throughout her unique career in show business and fashion; morphing from Paris Hilton’s crass sidekick on the “The Simple Life” to paparazzi catnip as part of a flock of celebrities styled by Rachel Zoe who defined the undone elegance of mid-aughts Hollywood. In 2008, she founded House of Harlow 1960 — a jewelry collection that grew to include a full range of ready-to-wear and accessories. Today, thanks to a collaboration with Etsy, Richie is adding home goods to her eclectic repertoire. The celeb-prenuer launched the House of Harlow 1960s creator collaboration at the maker marketplace with a lineup of pillows, blankets, home accents, and ceramics designed in partnership with a group of Etsy artisans, each selected by Richie.www.msn.com