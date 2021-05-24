Nicole Richie Brings House Of Harlow 1960 To Etsy

I had an inkling that speaking with Nicole and Sofia Richie would be entertaining, but I left wishing I could have taped the Zoom interview for a reality TV show. They were that hilarious together. Sofia is teaming up with her older sister for a collection with Nicole's brand House of Harlow 1960 for a spring collection sold exclusively on Revolve. The collection, which is priced from $78 to $228, is the perfect blend of both of their styles. When I heard about the news of the collab, I immediately thought to myself, "About damn time!" and clearly the feeling was mutual with the sisters as well.