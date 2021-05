DENVER (KKTV) - The Avs took a major blow this week following a major hit by one of their forwards. For those who saw the play unfold Wednesday night, some felt it was clear Nazem Kadri was shooting for a full-body check and didn’t mean to aim for the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Others thought it was an intentional attack and justice needed to be served. The NHL breaks down video of the hit on their website. You can also watch the video at the bottom of this article.