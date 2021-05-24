newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

OPINION: Killing wildlife to see who wins

By Ted Williams
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wLXg_0a9XcLXz00 Ted Williams: 'Competing to kill wildlife outrages the fair-chase hunting community.'

Would you like to earn money and prizes by killing coyotes, foxes, cougars, bobcats, wolves, raccoons, squirrels, crows, rattlesnakes, rabbits, prairie dogs, woodchucks or skunks?

If so, you can enter any of the thousands of wildlife-killing contests permitted and sometimes promoted by 44 state game and fish agencies. Such contests are legal in all Western states save California, Washington, Arizona and Colorado.

These events have names like "Song Dog Smackdown," "Good Ol Boy's Fall Predator Tournament" and "Predator Palooza."

Names of competing teams are no less evocative. Placing high in a Lone Star Predator Calling Classic were "Beer Belly Varmint Hunters" and "Team Anthrax."

Standard equipment includes reclining chairs, electronic predator calls, tripods and other gun rests, spotting scopes, spotlights, night-vision goggles, other thermal-imaging equipment and high-capacity assault rifles equipped with telescopic sights. Prizes include cash — $50,000 if you win the West Texas Big Bobcat Contest — and such paraphernalia as camo clothing and AK-47s.

Many contests have children's divisions. Sponsors include gun companies, sporting-goods stores, fire departments, 4-H clubs and chambers of commerce.

Body counts are impressive. One of the 717 teams in last year's Big Bobcat Contest turned in 94 foxes. Carcasses are piled, photographed and invariably discarded.

"Event coordinators are being hassled," lament directors of a killing-contest support group called Coyote Contest. "Help us promote those who still understand and value the services that predator hunters provide!"

Commentators on the group's website explain these "services" — "Save a fawn; kill a coyote," "Wanted dead or alive for the crimes of stealing fawns, turkeys, & livestock," "Saving livestock one bullet at a time!"

It doesn't work this way. Predators do kill game and livestock, but no game species in the United States is suppressed by predation, and overpopulated species like elk and deer lack the predators needed to maintain their health and that of native ecosystems.

Robert Crabtree, who did the seminal work on coyotes in central Washington and Yellowstone National Park, reports that to reduce a coyote population, at least 70% of the animals need to be eliminated — something he says "rarely, if ever, happens."

He found that where coyotes aren't persecuted, average litter size at birth is five or six, but because of competition for prey, an average of one to two pups survive their first year. When coyotes are shot, trapped or poisoned, pup survival increases because competition is reduced.

So coyote "control" results in more, not fewer, coyotes.

What's more, Crabtree has found that indiscriminate killing of predators increases livestock loss. Because coyote "control" (which, again, doesn't approach 70%) reduces the number of adults able to feed young, packs tend to abandon their normal small-mammal diet mammal diet and turn instead to larger prey, like livestock.

Carter Niemeyer, a retired predator-control agent, tells the story of the rancher who phoned him after one aerial operation.

"Carter," declared the rancher, "do coyotes revenge-kill? We haven't had trouble with coyotes all winter. We saw your helicopter the other morning and heard lots of shooting. Now we've got coyotes killing sheep. What the hell's going on?"

Here's the explanation: Random shooting of predators creates chaos by removing "desirables." Other predators fill the void including "undesirables" that do kill livestock

The public wearies of wildlife-killing contests. Three years ago, they were legal in every state save California. Now they're also banned in Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts and Maryland. New Mexico and Vermont have banned coyote-killing contests.

Competing to kill wildlife outrages the fair-chase hunting community.

"We don't like anything that smacks of commercialization with money or prizes," remarks Eric Nuse, a hunter educator who serves on the boards of Orion, The Hunters' Institute and the New England Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. "Anything that doesn't honor the animals grates on us."

Wildlife-killing contests can erode "the public's view of ethical hunting," reports the Wildlife Society, comprised of 11,000 biologists and managers.

No trained wildlife professional believes that killing contests accomplish anything worthwhile. This from the Pennsylvania Game Commission: "The agency (has) finally accepted the reality that predator control does not work." Yet the commission still sanctions 27 major wildlife-killing contests that attract thousands of participants.

Why do 44 state game and fish agencies continue to allow these contests? Money. Employees are fed and clothed largely by hunting-license revenue; and wildlife-killing contestants must buy hunting licenses even though they're not "hunters."

More accurately, people who compete to kill wildlife are described by their critics as "assassins."

Ted Williams is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He is a nationally recognized writer on wildlife issues.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
7
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Livestock#Yellowstone National Park#Deer Hunting#Wolves#Foxes#Western#4 H Clubs#Big Bobcat Contest#Coyote Contest#Save#Orion#The Hunters Institute#The Wildlife Society#Killing Coyotes#Wildlife Issues#Indiscriminate Killing#Opinion#Predator Hunters#Ethical Hunting
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams
Related
AnimalsRegister-Guard

Time to terminate wildlife killing contests

"Wildlife Killing Contests" is — as intended — extremely difficult to watch. The recently released 25-minute documentary, produced by Filipe DeAndrade and Brian Moghari in partnership with Project Coyote, contains graphic footage of animals being callously slain for entertainment and prize money, only to be added to piles of carcasses used for vain photo opportunities. As gruesome and stomach-turning as this footage is, the most sickening part is the simple fact that wildlife killing contests remain legal in more than 40 states, including across public lands.
AnimalsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: New rules are needed to protect wildlife

Is it more important to keep a box turtle as a pet — or to help save the species?. Clearly, the answer is the second of those choices. Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is proposing new regulations on the collecting and keeping of native reptiles and amphibians as pets. Those...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

OPINION | ARKANSAS SPORTSMAN: State hunters killed record tally of deer

Ralph Meeker, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's deer program coordinator, reported Wednesday that deer hunters killed a record 216,835 deer during the 2020-21 deer seasons. A new record is noteworthy, especially after a severe dip in the 2019-20 season when hunters killed 188,151 deer. "We went from a nine-year...
Wyoming Stateupr.org

Billboard Campaign Aims To End Wildlife-Killing Contests In Wyoming

Drivers traveling from Cody to Yellowstone National Park will see a large billboard featuring a wolf and a call to action to end a largely underground practice known as wildlife-killing contests. Michelle Lute, national carnivore conservation manager for Project Coyote, said most people are not aware of the bloodsport events,...
Posted by
The Times

Our Opinion: A milestone in Washington County

Washington County, where Oregon's first COVID-19 case was detected, is among the first to clear a vaccine threshold.Let's start with "congratulations." It's been nearly 15 months since Oregon's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Washington County man at a Hillsboro-area hospital. Since then, life as we know it has been turned on its head. Early on, we had "two weeks to slow the spread." Later, in the fall, we had the "two-week freeze," which turned into four weeks, which turned into the by-now-familiar risk levels and county-by-county metrics. For roughly one calendar year, most kids stayed home from...
LotteryDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: A shot at winning

Ohio can’t offer a trip to Bran Castle, but it might entice people to roll up their sleeves for the needle by giving them a chance at a $1 million lottery prize, once a week for five weeks. Oh, yeah, and there’s also an offer for free college. The proposal...
Alabama Statecdcgamingreports.com

OPINION: Casino greed killed an Alabama lottery

Tempers flared in the Alabama House of Representatives Thursday night as the wheels came off a package of bills designed to give Alabama both a statewide lottery and nine new casinos. There exists broad, bipartisan support for a lottery. Regardless of what you or I may think about that in...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Times

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Readers letters: Lawmakers must pass civics education bill

Readers sound off on legislation to teach civics in school, delays in dealing with climate change and family migration.I am one of many teachers hoping that the Oregon Legislature will pass Senate Bill 513, the Civics Education Act. I think almost any educator will tell you that we need to be doing a better job of preparing our students to leave high school as well-informed, active members of their communities equipped with tools and knowledge to participate in our democracy to make positive changes to the world around us. National studies show only 24% of high school seniors test at...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Times

Brown: Oregon could lift COVID restrictions when 70% of residents vaccinated

Governor: 'It looks like we've crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge.'Gov Kate Brown laid out some basic math on Tuesday, May 11, for Oregon residents hoping for as near a "normal" as possible. Brown said she would lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions across the state when over 70% of residents aged 16 and older have received at least a first dose of vaccine. "If you have already been vaccinated, thank you. Now help a friend, family member or neighbor make an appointment." It could happen as early as May 21 for counties at "lower risk" under Oregon's COVID-19...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Readers letters: Utility legislation good for low-income Oregonians

Readers sound off on homeless campers, affordable energy, preschool and economic justice.I was delighted to see the online article "Bill empowers PUC to discount rates for low-income customers," regarding the passage of House Bill 2475, the Oregon Energy Affordability Act. With this bill's passage of the Oregon Senate, it now heads to Gov. Kate Brown to be signed into law. Now more than ever, we need to find creative ways to offer relief to the communities in Oregon who are struggling the most. Energy burden (paying more than 6% of monthly income on utility bills) has been a huge problem...
Posted by
The Times

Sen. Burdick confirmed for regional power council seat

The Veteran Portland Democrat starts her term on Nov. 1, when she will vacate the Senate District 18 seat.Sen. Ginny Burdick was confirmed for one of Oregon's two seats on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. The Oregon Senate voted 23-6 on Thursday, May 13, to confirm Gov. Kate Brown's nomination of the Democrat from Portland. Burdick starts on the four-state council on Nov. 1, when she will have to resign her Senate seat after 25 years. Commissioners in Multnomah and Washington counties, where Senate District 18 falls, will choose a replacement nominated by Democrats. The appointee will serve until...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring. There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Pandemic uncertainty curtails Westside winery events

Owners are wary about scheduling events, not knowing when customer limits could change.Westside winery owners are hoping that as the peak season kicks off, lower rates of COVID-19 and vaccinations will help ease restrictions on the numbers of Oregonians who want to visit and sip selections of their famed pinot noirs, Rieslings and chardonnays — and provide winemakers with a "normal" summer like 2019, when the Oregon wine industry added $7.2 billion to the state's economy, according to the Portland Business Journal. But while local winery owners are pleased that Washington and Yamhill counties have not been forced back into...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Legislature OKs bill extending grace period for past-due rent

House vote sends plan to Gov. Brown allowing time for state and federal aid to reach tenants and landlords.Gov. Kate Brown's signature awaits a bill that gives tenants more time to pay past-due rent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and protects their future ability to rent. The Oregon House sent Senate Bill 282 to the governor on a 39-17 vote on Tuesday, May 11. Tosha Morgan-Platt — who lives in Portland with three children, one of them with disabilities — was among the tenants who submitted testimony in favor of the bill. She lost her job during the economic downturn...
LifestyleWebster County Citizen

See how this national park in Africa is counting wildlife

Kenya's wildlife could be facing an alarming decline as the tourism industry falters due to Covid-19 and factors such as increasing human populations, poaching and climate change come into play. The government wants to carry out a census to find out exactly how many animals are left in the country. CNN's Larry Madowo joins the Kenyan Wildlife Service on an aerial mission in Amboseli National Park.
Violent Crimesthetrace.org

No Charges for Officers Who Killed Andrew Brown Jr.

North Carolina prosecutor says shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was justified. The verdict from Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble offered a starkly different picture of the April 21 incident than Brown’s family, whose lawyers have called the shooting an execution. Brown was killed while in his car after officers served him a search warrant. Womble released a portion of bodycam footage on Tuesday while saying officers were justified in using fatal force because Brown’s vehicle posed a deadly threat. The footage shows a chaotic scene in which Brown’s car is backing up as armed officers swarm him, and then driving away as they fire upon him. The family and the North Carolina attorney general called on a state court to release all bodycam footage, not just the portion of relatively low-quality video released Tuesday, which did not necessarily line up with eyewitness reports. During his press conference, Womble added that deputies on the scene knew that Brown was not known to carry weapons and was unarmed during the fatal encounter. “To say this shooting was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community and to rational people everywhere,” read a statement from Brown’s family counsel.
Tualatin, ORPosted by
The Times

Letters to the Editor: May 20, 2021

The Times hears from readers about climate change, vaccinations and Tualatin's new parks utility fee.Not taken in by Post's excuse-making Regarding Rep. Bill Post's column, "Want to speed up legislative process? Drop partisan bills:" I noticed that Rep. Post conveniently forgets that the Democrats last used the "walkout" ploy in 2001, while the Republicans have used it multiple times in the last several years. He sounded like Democrats should be empathetic to Republicans using every tactic necessary to "stop what they consider to be extreme, partisan legislation." Read Rep. Bill Post's commentary, originally published online April 9, 2021. If Rep....