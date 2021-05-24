The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

(Recasts with Hungarian central bank decision) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint initially firmed but then gave up its gains on Tuesday, after the central bank left interest rates unchanged and reiterated that it was ready to "proactively tighten" policy to address inflation risks. The bank said inflation was likely to be volatile in the coming months, adding that its bond purchase programme remained a "crucial" policy tool. The forint was down 0.26% on the day, trading at 348.50 per euro, retreating to levels seen in the morning after briefly firming past 348. "The word 'proactive' made a few forint bulls enthusiastic and that suddenly strengthened the currency but then it turned back from 347.60," a Budapest-based FX trader said. The currency was still trading at nine-month highs that it hit last week after deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible base rate hike in June. Since Virag's announcement last Monday, the forint has strengthened to levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the psychologically important level of 350 per euro. Government bond yields were broadly stable after the NBH's rate decision and statement, two fixed-income traders said. "Trade volume is low, yields are not moving as the market is uncertain because the central bank did not comment on how much it would hike rates and how many times," an FI trader said. The central bank said on Tuesday that the June inflation report would be key to assessing the inflation outlook, confirming that the bank could be on course towards rate tightening next month. That would make Hungary the first EU country to start raising interest rates as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Elsewhere, currencies slid but kept hovering around strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations. The Czech crown eased 0.07% to 25.440 and was trading around its strongest levels since March 2020 as markets see chances of a rate hike coming sooner rather than later. The Polish zloty was stable and trading on the stronger side of the psychological level of 4.5 per euro marked last week. Prague stocks were up 0.95%, touching a fresh nearly 10-year high. Warsaw was 0.32% stronger, Budapest slid 1.21% and Bucharest slipped 0.69%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1551 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.