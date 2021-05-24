newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR/USD currency pair has formed a wide flat with the range of 1.2168-1.2243. The 1.2202 level is no longer active, as the price no longer takes it into account. Support levels: 1.2168, 1.2138, 1.2115, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957. Resistance levels: 1.2243. The trend is still bullish. The price is...

www.actionforex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Pair#Usd#Technical Support#Price Levels#Traders#Support Levels#Eur#British#Usd#Macd#Indicators#Trading#Divergence#Market Conditions#Alternative Scenario#Trend#Sell Positions#Sellers#Chg#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesBloomberg

Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on Bitcoin

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of central bankers chiming in on Bitcoin following its latest surge and slide. “Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY consolidates below 84.50 amid risk aversion

AUD/JPY fails to hold onto the previous day’s gain on Thursday. Risk sensitivity downplays the cross performance. Yen gains on safe-haven appeal. AUD/JPY price remains muted in the Asian session. The cross loses part of its previous day’s gain as market sentiment turns a bit edgy. At the time of...
Currencieseconomies.com

Forex and Currency News

Economies.com provides the latest news and articles about the Forex Market. Currency Trading is affected by different economical and political events that we supply you in the Forex News section. You can read the fundamental analysis and follow the latest news of the major currencies such as the Euro, Pound, Yen, Swiss franc etc.
Businessinvesting.com

What Next For Stocks And The Major Currency Pairs

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the briefing for the trading day ahead. Market Watch podcast (00:00) Summary of market sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:34) USD resumes downward trend (2:14) Technical look at Gold Futures (5:29) A look at the DAX, Nasdaq 100 &...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint roller-coasters as central bank flags 'proactive tightening'

(Recasts with Hungarian central bank decision) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint initially firmed but then gave up its gains on Tuesday, after the central bank left interest rates unchanged and reiterated that it was ready to "proactively tighten" policy to address inflation risks. The bank said inflation was likely to be volatile in the coming months, adding that its bond purchase programme remained a "crucial" policy tool. The forint was down 0.26% on the day, trading at 348.50 per euro, retreating to levels seen in the morning after briefly firming past 348. "The word 'proactive' made a few forint bulls enthusiastic and that suddenly strengthened the currency but then it turned back from 347.60," a Budapest-based FX trader said. The currency was still trading at nine-month highs that it hit last week after deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible base rate hike in June. Since Virag's announcement last Monday, the forint has strengthened to levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the psychologically important level of 350 per euro. Government bond yields were broadly stable after the NBH's rate decision and statement, two fixed-income traders said. "Trade volume is low, yields are not moving as the market is uncertain because the central bank did not comment on how much it would hike rates and how many times," an FI trader said. The central bank said on Tuesday that the June inflation report would be key to assessing the inflation outlook, confirming that the bank could be on course towards rate tightening next month. That would make Hungary the first EU country to start raising interest rates as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Elsewhere, currencies slid but kept hovering around strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations. The Czech crown eased 0.07% to 25.440 and was trading around its strongest levels since March 2020 as markets see chances of a rate hike coming sooner rather than later. The Polish zloty was stable and trading on the stronger side of the psychological level of 4.5 per euro marked last week. Prague stocks were up 0.95%, touching a fresh nearly 10-year high. Warsaw was 0.32% stronger, Budapest slid 1.21% and Bucharest slipped 0.69%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1551 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.
Currenciescityindex.co.uk

Currency Pair of the Week: NZD/USD

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week to discuss interest rate policy. Like so many other central banks, the RBNZ had cut their key interest rate to record lows at 0.25%. At the previous meeting in April, the central bank left its Large-Scale Asset Purchase Program unchanged at “up to” $100 billion. They noted that a full recovery would take time, and, like the US Fed, RBA, and ECB, they would look past temporary factors which may drive inflation higher. They even said they would lower the OCR if necessary. Since their last meeting, Q1 data has been released and it has been strong, especially labor. The Employment Change was 0.6% for Q1 vs an expectation of 0.2%, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% from 4.9%. Expectations are that the RBNZ will leave things unchanged, while upgrading forecasts. Note that due to rampant speculation in the housing market, government restrictions were put in place to try and keep housing prices low. The RBNZ now also considers the effects of their decisions on the housing market. In addition, last week, the government announced a spending package which includes rebuilding Scott Base in Antarctica, rebuilding infrastructure, and boosting benefits for welfare recipients.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Currency Market: The currency price

EUR/USD this week traded 115 pips, last week 129 pips then 187 and 134 pips 4 weeks ago. 18 currency pair Entries and targets for the week are known on Saturday. This means all price information to Central bank meetings, economic announcements and market crashes or surprises are fully known in advance.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Emotion Analytics Market Size, Trends and Overview on Rising Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Verified Market Research recently published a report titled “Emotion Analytics Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The primary and secondary research methods were used to prepare this report. The analysis was derived using history and prediction. The market for Emotion Analytics is expected to flourish in terms of volume and value in the forecast years. This report provides an understanding of the various drivers, threats, opportunities, and barriers to the market. The analysts used SWOT and Porter’s five-force analysis to determine the impact of these factors on market growth over the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of geographic regions, sales forecasts, segmentation and market shares.
Currenciesseeitmarket.com

Is The Euro Currency Nearing A Big Decline?

The Euro’s rally in recent weeks has reached an area of possible reversal. Here we examine the prospects for a resumed decline in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA: FXE). As we track the progress of an Elliott wave count for FXE, the biggest question is whether the corrective...
Currenciesdigitalmarketnews.com

Post Pandemic Overview of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is the trading of digital currency and it is a decentralized system. In cryptocurrency , the digital and the virtual currency is managed by cryptography techniques. Cryptocurrencies work using blockchain technology in which the computers are there to store and record all the transactions-related data. Cryptocurrency has got an...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is still forming a new consolidation range above 1.2184. Possibly, today the pair may break this range to the downside and resume falling to reach 1.2132. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.2184 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2108. GBP/USD, “Great...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: When is it Possible to Buy?

In early trading on Wednesday, the currency pair moved towards the 108.88 level. The dominance of the bears continues to dominate the performance of the currency pair amid a clear abandonment by investors from the US dollar. The lack of effective economic releases in the markets confirms the reason for the currency pair to move in a limited range. Analysts believe that the recent weakness in the world's de facto reserve currency is linked to persistent expectations among investors that the global economy is in a growth phase that still has a lot to operate. The return payment on sovereign bonds will remain close to its historical lowest levels, which are conditions that are usually associated with the weakness of the US dollar.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates daily gains around 0.7780

AUD/USD is closing in on 0.7200 on Wednesday. NZD's impressive performance helped AUD gather strength during Asian session. US Dollar Index posts small recovery gains following two-day decline. The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours and reached a fresh weekly high of 0.7796 before going into a...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Polygon: A Technical Overview

Polygon is a scaling solution built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Since its rebranding in February, Polygon has grown in TVL from 0.5B to 5B in May, with notable partnerships with AAVE, Curve Finance and SushiSwap. Polygon intends to build a suite of scaling solutions ranging from Plasma Chains...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY has the 110.00 psychological mark in its crosshairs – OCBC

Chatter about an extra budget in Japan, and calls for the expanded Bank of Japan asset purchases undermined the JPY, lifting USD/JPY above the 109.00 resistance. Looking ahead, economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to advance towards the 110.00 level. “USD/JPY lifted above the 109.00 resistance despite the back-end...
Marketskyn24.com

Recent research: Phytosterols Market detailed analytical overview by 2025

“The market is segmented and market values are forecasted for the major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The key countries are covered and their market sizes have been forecasted for each region. Further, the market is segmented and market values are forecasted on the basis of types and applications.
Currencieskitco.com

Sterling sidelined as dollar softens, euro plays catch-up

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's pound edged down against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, as a lack of positive drivers for the British currency put the focus elsewhere for currency traders. The pound's performance this year has been second only to the commodity-driven Canadian dollar among G10...