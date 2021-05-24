The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week to discuss interest rate policy. Like so many other central banks, the RBNZ had cut their key interest rate to record lows at 0.25%. At the previous meeting in April, the central bank left its Large-Scale Asset Purchase Program unchanged at “up to” $100 billion. They noted that a full recovery would take time, and, like the US Fed, RBA, and ECB, they would look past temporary factors which may drive inflation higher. They even said they would lower the OCR if necessary. Since their last meeting, Q1 data has been released and it has been strong, especially labor. The Employment Change was 0.6% for Q1 vs an expectation of 0.2%, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% from 4.9%. Expectations are that the RBNZ will leave things unchanged, while upgrading forecasts. Note that due to rampant speculation in the housing market, government restrictions were put in place to try and keep housing prices low. The RBNZ now also considers the effects of their decisions on the housing market. In addition, last week, the government announced a spending package which includes rebuilding Scott Base in Antarctica, rebuilding infrastructure, and boosting benefits for welfare recipients.