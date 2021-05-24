newsbreak-logo
The US Dollar Holds Friday Gains

Asian currency markets are quiet today with most of Europe being on holiday today except for the United Kingdom. On Friday, the dollar index rose by 0.30% to 90.02, despite US long-dated yields slipping. Much of the underlying US dollar strength can likely be attributed to weekend risk hedging after a volatile week across asset classes. I suspect that nerves surrounding the weekend crypto-currency session (well-founded) may also have encouraged markets to load up on US dollars.

