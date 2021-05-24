Kerry Godliman Teases ‘Whitstable Pearl’s Mysteries & Provides an ‘After Life’ Update
Looking for an escape? Whitstable Pearl‘s coastal setting is rife with thrilling small-town mysteries, which Kerry Godliman‘s (After Life) sleuth Pearl Nolan investigates. The six-part British detective drama streaming on AMC Networks’ streaming service Acorn TV is based on the beloved novels The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare. The show explores the dark side of the picturesque English town where Pearl Nolan runs the Whitstable Pearl restaurant with her family.www.tvinsider.com