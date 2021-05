Batavia, IL, May 2021--Dr. Dan Bucek, DC, DACBSP will be serving as a sports medicine and Sports Chiropractic provider for the Korn Ferry Tour's 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational. The Evans Scholars Invitational will be held at the Glen Club in Glenview, IL on May 26-30. The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the U.S.-based PGA Tour, and features professional golfers who have either not yet reached the PGA Tour, or who have done so, but then failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at that level. Since the 2013 season, the Korn Ferry Tour has been the primary pathway for those seeking to earn their PGA Tour card.