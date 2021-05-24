newsbreak-logo
The Family Man 2: Catch Hilarious Promo of the sequel as Amazon Prime Video releases the same

By CineTalkers Admin
cinetalkers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video seems to be on a promotion spree when it comes to the second season of the said show. Now, we see the streaming giant coming up with a hilarious promo just to promote the show. One can see the leading man Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari being called as the minimum man seen on the desks which is just the opposite we saw in the first part. Well, you need to check it first and then understand how he has played the role for it. How about checking it as under:

www.cinetalkers.com
