Agriculture

USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

By Riley Bunch rbunch@cnhi.com
dailycitizen.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.

www.dailycitizen.news
