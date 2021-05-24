newsbreak-logo
NBA

Colin Cowherd is right here for the Knicks regardless of Sport 1 loss to Hawks | THE HERD

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd is buying into the New York Knicks, despite their Game 1 loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. They aren’t a pretty team, and there were no big stars on the court in Game 1, but Colin breaks down why he’s here for the Knicks in this playoff series.

shepherdgazette.com
