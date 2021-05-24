Yuzvendra Chahal Peeks From Behind The Curtain In Dhanashree Verma’s Newest Dance Video. Watch

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDhanashree Verma shared a video of a dance she had uploaded a day before, but with a twist.© Instagram. Dhanashree Verma on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video of a dance to a latest trend. She had uploaded the same dance on Monday, but with just one twist. The twist? In Monday’s video, her husband – India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal – can be seen peeking from behind the curtains along with their two dogs. “When you have the best audience watching you,” Dhanashree captioned the video. “Work from home they say. This is how they wanna get featured in my videos,” she added.

