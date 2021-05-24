Redmi Notice eight (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed

Xiaomi, or more specifically their Redmi subbrand, is holding an event in their home market of China on May 26th, where new product launches are expected. The company recently launched a handful of devices comprising the Redmi Note 10 lineup, including the regular Redmi Note 10 as well as both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. We don’t know exactly how many devices Redmi will be launching during that event, but we do know that one of them will be the elusive Redmi Note 10 Ultra. Further confirming this is the fact that Redmi shared a handful of posters of the device on Weibo, pretty much confirming it.