Cell Phones

Redmi Notice eight (2021) Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Design Revealed

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Redmi Note 8 (2021) has been confirmed by Xiaomi. The upcoming smartphone is being heavily marketed by the company on social media and the latest teasers reveal its design and key specifications. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) seems to have a similar design frame as the Redmi Note 8 launched in 2019. The phone’s colour options have also been teased, but its exact launch date is not known yet. Past reports claim the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will not launch in the Indian market.

