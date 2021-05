Twelve weeks down, one to go. The end of the regular season is here for Indiana, which closes the spring docket with a three-game trip to Maryland beginning Friday night. For the Hoosiers, who ended a five-game losing streak with a win over Ohio State on Monday, it’s a crucial weekend for their NCAA Tournament hopes. IU heads to College Park on the good side of the bubble, but things can change in a snap. The Terps have been playing great baseball, the Hoosiers have not, and these next three games could very well determine whether IU’s season ends in The Land of Pleasant Living or extends to a postseason site to be determined.