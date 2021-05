If your experience with tequila so far has been with a wedge of lime and a lick of salt – stop what you’re doing and think again.Tequila may feel like a pretty stiff drink to serve neat, however, with an average 40% ABV, it’s no stronger than other sipping spirits, like, whisky.If that’s a step too far for now, try it in a cocktail – you can’t go wrong with a refreshing margarita.Made from the juice of the blue agave plant which takes at least seven years to reach maturity, it must be produced in one of five designated regions...