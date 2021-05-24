newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD Officer Is Adopting the Kitten He Saved from a Brooklyn Sewer

By Austin Cannon
dailypaws.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuing a kitten from a New York City sewer wasn't enough for one police officer earlier this month. The hero first responder decided he would adopt his new little buddy, too!. According to WLNY, Officers Bloomquist and Frevola responded to a call of a cat who'd gotten stuck in the...

www.dailypaws.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Pets & Animals
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Kitten#Cat#City Police#Nypd#Wlny#Animal Care Center Nyc#Officer#Manhole Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in Brooklyn: NYPD

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Jesus and Mary statue damaged in second recent incident of suspected Brooklyn church vandalism

A statue of Mary holding the baby Jesus outside an office of the Brooklyn Diocese was damaged over the weekend, the second instance of suspected vandalism on church property in the last several days, officials said. Damage to the statue was discovered outside the Windsor Terrace building on Monday morning, with the head of Jesus missing. Just last week, a crucifix statue was found toppled over ...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.
Brooklyn, NYtheknockturnal.com

VITAL Brooklyn Takes Climbing To The Next Level

If you’re like me, there is only so much of a treadmill I can enjoy when I want to work out. The same old routine of just running in place can get tiring and monotonous. And recently, we just discovered a fun alternative to working out and that is rock climbing and bouldering. All around the U.S. more and more rock climbing and bouldering gyms have popped up, to what can almost be described as a “Bouldering Boom.” People have slowly begun to discover the fun of bouldering and rock climbing, taking advantage of the full body workout it provides but also giving people the excitement of solving tons of different paths and puzzles all to reach to the top. Luckily, VITALBrooklyn brings rock climbing and bouldering to Brooklyn and is the first East Coast location following the successful launches in California and Washington. Founded by David Sacher and Nam Phan, VITAL Brooklyn is a gorgeous new gym that sprawls over 45,000 square feet. The space is primarily dedicated to rock climbing and bouldering but also features a gym with all the equipment you possibly need as well as a variety of classes like yoga, spin, and Bouldering 101. And the cherry on top for VITAL Brooklyn is that this gym is open 24/7, which means you can get your climbing fix at any point of the day no matter what.
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Cops ticketing Brooklyn driver in no-standing zone discover he’s wanted for murder

Cops looking to give a ticket to a Brooklyn driver parked in a no-standing zone quickly realized he was wanted for the murder of an expectant dad, authorities said Monday,. Cops approached Tyquan Walden illegally parked vehicle Friday to issue him a summons. But when they ran his name they found that that in addition to having a suspended license he was wanted for allegedly shooting Conrad Waterton in the face in front of the victim’s family home in the Red Hook Houses in December.
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...