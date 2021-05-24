Clinton, Pelosi call for ‘9/11-style fee’ into Capitol riot, Putin’s role

A day after a GOP House member likened the behavior of Trumpist rioters during the Jan. 6th insurrection to “a normal tourist visit,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapped back. “Really?” Pelosi told a Politico reporter. “Well, I don’t know a normal day around here where people are threatening to hang the vice president of the United States or shoot the speaker… I don’t consider that normal,” she said. At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) attempted to downplay the riot that resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. “Let me be clear, there was no insurrection,” said Clyde, who described people behaving “in an orderly fashion” in TV coverage he’d seen of the event. “You would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” Clyde said of the footage that shows rioters fighting with riot police, breaking into the Capitol building, and stealing the speaker of the House’s lectern.