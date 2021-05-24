newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Clinton, Pelosi call for ‘9/11-style fee’ into Capitol riot, Putin’s role

By Donna Miller
gruntstuff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be “sturdy assist within the Congress” for establishing a “9/11-style fee” to analyze President Trump‘s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s involvement within the Capitol riot, Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to Hillary Clinton. In an interview on Clinton’s podcast “You and Me Each” launched Monday,...

gruntstuff.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Protest Riot#Presidential Candidate#Home#Democratic#Kremlin#Getty Photos Requested#Wireimage#Oval Workplace Assembly#Russians#Kurds#Capitol Hill#Science#News#Afp#President Trump#Presidency#Commander In Chief#Mr President#Putin Puppets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Senate Republicans Set to Block Capitol Riot Inquiry Panel

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected Thursday to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump. Trump implored thousands of supporters who had...
POTUSCNBC

Trump and Giuliani ask judge to drop Capitol riot conspiracy case

Former President Donald Trump and his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to incite the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Lawyers for Trump and Giuliani on Thursday argued that their clients' incendiary remarks at a pre-riot...
ProtestsPosted by
Newsweek

Huffington Post Reporter Sparks Outrage for Saying Capitol Riot Was 1,000 Times Worse Than 9/11

A political journalist sparked outrage Monday night after asserting that the January 6 Capitol Riot was "1,000 percent worse" than the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte responded Monday to tweets from conservative author Byron York, who ridiculed any comparisons between the deadly U.S. Capitol riots and the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Dáte suggested the January 6 insurrection was much worse than 9/11 because it was an attack on democracy led by a U.S. president—Donald Trump. The journalist was responding to conservatives including York who were mocking the January 6 riot as insignificant by comparison.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Kevin McCarthy Won't Support Capitol Riot Commission, Says Pelosi Didn't Negotiate 'In Good Faith'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will not support a bipartisan deal to create a commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The California Republican's office said in a statement Tuesday that one of the reasons behind the opposition was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal to "negotiate in good faith on basic parameters" for the committee.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Congress moves closer to forming 9/11-style Capitol riot commission

Congress is moving closer to forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with a bipartisan agreement emerging in a key House committee. The deal would create a 10-person body, with five commissioners, including the chairperson, picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Congress & Courtsthecherawchronicle.com

Pelosi: What invited Greene to Ocasio-Cortez was’ verbal to …

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green attacked her Democratic colleague Ocasio Cortez on Wednesday, asking her why she supports “terrorists”. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls this “verbal abuse” and calls for a moral investigation. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green caused yet another fuss Wednesday afternoon. Two journalists from the newspaper Washington...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘REALLY?’ Pelosi Responds After GOP Rep Compares Capitol Riot to ‘Tourist Visit’

A day after a GOP House member likened the behavior of Trumpist rioters during the Jan. 6th insurrection to “a normal tourist visit,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapped back. “Really?” Pelosi told a Politico reporter. “Well, I don’t know a normal day around here where people are threatening to hang the vice president of the United States or shoot the speaker… I don’t consider that normal,” she said. At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) attempted to downplay the riot that resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. “Let me be clear, there was no insurrection,” said Clyde, who described people behaving “in an orderly fashion” in TV coverage he’d seen of the event. “You would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” Clyde said of the footage that shows rioters fighting with riot police, breaking into the Capitol building, and stealing the speaker of the House’s lectern.