Apple is reducing the die size of vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips used for its Face ID sensors, according to a DigiTimes report. Apple reportedly has decided to scale down the die size by 40-50% for VCSEL chips used in 3D face ID sensors for new iPhone and iPad devices to be rolled out later in 2021, a move that will help the vendor sharply cut production cost but may reduce total wafer output for such chips, according to industry sources.