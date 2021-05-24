newsbreak-logo
George Papadopoulos: 'I put my reputation on the line' that Durham will expose 'conspiracy' by Obama admin

By Thomas Lifson
American Thinker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, George Papadopoulos offered a ray of hope to those of us who have just about given up on any justice being administered to the conspirators who manufactured the Russia Hoax and attempted to throw the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton. Jordan Conradson of The Gateway Pundit sat down with George Papadopoulos and his wife Simona following their appearance at a rally in Glendale, AZ Saturday and posted the interview on Rumble (embedded below).

