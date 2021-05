Cecilia Cornejo knew a single voice alone could not capture the views Northfielders have on the community they live in or what constitutes feeling at home. With that in mind, Cornejo embarked on a mission to capture those differing viewpoints. Now, two years later, her creation is coming to fruition as a large community quilt and 16-minute audio piece spotlighting those realities on display this week at Northfield Arts Guild. There's more: this week's exhibit is only a fraction of the results of her work.