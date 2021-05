2021 MLB Draft: Keith Law’s top 100 big board is out, and there is a shakeup at the top of his list. While we have talked about how there has been a top tier of four players in the 2021 MLB Draft, we have also said that there we could see that tier change, with other players potentially cracking the top tier or one of those four dropping. We see that in this list, as KLaw has Louisville catcher Henry Davis at #1 on the board. Davis is fifth on the Baseball America board and has generally been seen as the top player in the draft aside from the top four of Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer, and is seen as a terrific hitter who has a great arm and the ability to stay behind the plate.