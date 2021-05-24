newsbreak-logo
Dubuque City Council Considering Additional Sidewalks To JFK

By Mark Evenstad
Cover picture for the articleThe Dubuque City Council is again looking to consider constructing additional sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road. Last week, City Council members voted, 7-0, to direct the city to bring an updated project proposal for installing sidewalks on both sides of JFK, from the intersection with Asbury Road to the intersection with the Northwest Arterial. While there are some sections of sidewalk along the roadway, several portions have none. The same project was previously voted down by the City Council in 2018 on a 5-2 vote.

