Brands, Voter Engagement and What Comes Next for Corporate America

A striking observation by Popular Information founder Judd Legum: “Several large corporations that have recently issued public statements supporting voting rights — including Google, Deloitte, and Citigroup — are also funding and collaborating with a top Republican group advocating for new voter suppression laws.” Legum also reports that the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a far right political advocacy group that sends boilerplate legislation to intellectually lightweight state legislators, pulled the companies into its “policy working group” on “election integrity.” This working group, however, was established with the expectation that its work product would be voter suppression bills or, more succinctly, bills that would codify voter ID requirements, restricted voting days, closure of polling places and other policies deliberately designed to limit voter participation.