newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Brands, Voter Engagement and What Comes Next for Corporate America

By Words by, Ashley Spillane
Triple Pundit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: A mural in Milwaukee, WI installed in the months before the 2020 U.S. elections. Successful voter engagement efforts led by companies across the U.S. are now at risk to various states’ legislation that critics say suppress the right to vote. The 2020 election may be behind us, but voting...

www.triplepundit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Florida State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
State
Texas State
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate America#U S Elections#Corporate Leaders#U S Businesses#Corporate Responsibility#Voter Engagement And#Congress#H R 1 And#H R 4#Instacart#United Airlines#Yelp#Ubereats#Shake Shack#Pizza#Americans#Bluecross#Blueshield#Mn#Endeavor Gap Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

What’s Next For America’s Grocers: Progressive Grocer’s 88th Annual Report

Annual reports typically serve a few purposes for companies. They’re an opportunity to review prior-year accomplishments, reinforce strategic priorities and share a vision of how the company plans to grow. This approach has a lot in common with Progressive Grocer’s 88th Annual Report. We revisit a year unprecedented in the annals of retailing, which was filled with notable developments, and look toward the future to share insights and perspectives consistent with Progressive Grocer’s “Ahead of What’s Next” brand vision.
MinoritiesNPR

Corporate America Spent The Last Year Reckoning With Racial Inequality

The killing of George Floyd was a galvanizing moment, and companies also took action. Business leaders spoke out. They donated millions to civil rights organizations, and they promised to address problems with diversity and representation inside their own companies. But one year later, have executives done what they said they would do? NPR's David Gura reports.
Businessmarketplace.org

Why corporate America is making room in the C-suite for CSOs

In corporate America, more companies are making room in their C-suite for a chief sustainability officer, the person traditionally responsible for responding to environmental issues. The Weinreb Group, a sustainability recruiting firm, has been tracking the rise of CSOs for over a decade and released a report last week showing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Central Oregonian

What are your solutions for America?

What will Congress do? What would you do? Let your representatives and senators knowHow do we solve the mass shootings? Do we take away all the guns? Or do we require that every American carry a gun and be prepared to shoot back? Do we eliminate the assault rifles? Or, do we have more security guards at malls, grocery stores and workplaces carry assault rifles? We have a crisis in America with gun violence and mass shootings. What will Joe Biden and Congress do about this problem? Will they even attempt a solution? Mr. President and members of Congress, we need...
Economythebalance.com

What Is a C Corporation?

A corporation is a business structure formed in compliance with state law, with the purpose of operating for profit. Corporations can enter into contracts, own assets, sue and be sued, borrow money from financial institutions, and pay state and federal taxes. Many common types of corporations have their own federal tax implications as well.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Corporate America thinks it can kill most Biden tax hikes

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Electionsextranewsfeed.com

Uncovering Corporate Support for Voter Suppression

A striking observation by Popular Information founder Judd Legum: “Several large corporations that have recently issued public statements supporting voting rights — including Google, Deloitte, and Citigroup — are also funding and collaborating with a top Republican group advocating for new voter suppression laws.” Legum also reports that the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a far right political advocacy group that sends boilerplate legislation to intellectually lightweight state legislators, pulled the companies into its “policy working group” on “election integrity.” This working group, however, was established with the expectation that its work product would be voter suppression bills or, more succinctly, bills that would codify voter ID requirements, restricted voting days, closure of polling places and other policies deliberately designed to limit voter participation.
EconomyFOXBusiness

What is Consumers' Research, the group calling out 'woke' corporate branding?

Consumers' Research, an educational nonprofit dedicated to consumer information, made headlines this week after launching an ad campaign targeting corporations over "woke" political narratives. The seven-figure campaign calls out American Airlines, Nike and Coca-Cola, claiming they have put politicians before their customers. Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild told Fox...
HealthFortune

Corporate America wakes up to the business case for good caregiving

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Megan Rapinoe talks equal pay, the U.S. could face a shortage of nurses, and dozens of corporations join an initiative to solve the caregiving crisis. Have a thoughtful Thursday. - Caregiving coalition. Roughly 200 businesses, including McDonald's, JPMorgan, and Uber yesterday announced they have forged a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Employers Can Require Workers To Get Vaccinated, Government Says

Employers are legally allowed to require their workers get a Covid-19 shot, with some exceptions, the federal government clarified Friday, as many businesses clamor for more legal guidance as they move to reopen offices. Key Facts. The updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) confirms what many legal...
Businessinvesting.com

Amazon pressed for racial equity review after strong vote tally

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc should review how it is addressing racial justice and equity after a shareholder proposal on the topic won strong backing, New York state's top pension official said on Friday. A filing on Friday showed 44% of votes cast supported a call for a review of the company's...
EconomyPosted by
WOKV

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Natee Amornsiripanitch is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management; Paul A. Gompers is Eugene Holman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; and Kaushik Vasudevan is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management. This post is based on recent paper authored by Mr. Amornsiripanitch, Mr. Gompers, Mr. Vasudevan, and George Hu.
EconomyFortune

Female CEOs saw median pay fall 2% in 2020 despite gains

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those...
Economypinsentmasons.com

Worker engagement integral to corporate governance

Many UK companies are focusing more on the process rather than the purpose of engagement with their workforce, new research has found. A research paper (56 page / 2.2MB PDF) for the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) found that of the three core options for workforce engagement in the UK Corporate Governance Code, 40% of the 280 FTSE 350 companies sampled had appointed a designated non-executive director (NED) to handle employee engagement, 16% had adopted a model of an advisory panel engaging with a specific NED and 12% took worker input from an advisory panel.
MLBVox

You should be suspicious of benevolent big business

We’re living in an age of benevolent corporations, or at least corporations that want to be perceived as such. In early April, outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tossed off a curious parenthetical in his response to the White House’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan. If you didn’t look closely, you might not have noticed it: “(we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate).”
MinoritiesNPR

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

When protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...