Can Wildfires Be Prevented?
Wildfire devastation grows annually as rising global temperatures lead to more frequent and intense fires. The number of people affected by wildfires grows as a result, with housing developments in high-risk fire zones putting 4.5 million U.S. homes in danger. Of the top 10 wildfires in California history, five occurred in 2020. The human costs are multiplied by degradation in air quality, risk to water supplies and even the difficulty of finding enough firefighters to combat the fires.www.triplepundit.com