newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Can Wildfires Be Prevented?

By Words by, Dan Lambe
Triple Pundit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire devastation grows annually as rising global temperatures lead to more frequent and intense fires. The number of people affected by wildfires grows as a result, with housing developments in high-risk fire zones putting 4.5 million U.S. homes in danger. Of the top 10 wildfires in California history, five occurred in 2020. The human costs are multiplied by degradation in air quality, risk to water supplies and even the difficulty of finding enough firefighters to combat the fires.

www.triplepundit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Climate Change#Wildfires#Fire#The Forest Service#Procter Gamble#Bounty Charmin#Puffs#The Arbor Day Foundation#Wildfire Risk#Wildfire Devastation#High Risk Fire Zones#Megafires#Managing Forests#Government Agencies#Warming Temperatures#Degradation#Rainstorms#Global Temperatures#Forest Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentbuffaloreflex.com

TRASH TALK: ‘Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires’

Do you remember the old Smokey the Bear ads? The campaign’s catchphrase was “Remember … Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires.” The campaign asked the public to break their matches, crush their smokes, drown their campfires and be careful with every fire. According to the National Park Service, 85 percent of wildland fires begin by humans due to campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes and intentional acts of arson.
California StateCourthouse News Service

California Lawmakers Tout Wildfire Prevention as Fire Season Nears

(CN) — A leading California state official in firefighting and forestry said the federal government is a more reliable partner since Joe Biden has assumed the presidency. Jessica Morse, the deputy secretary for forest and wildfire resilience for the California Natural Resources Agency, said both the state and the federal government know how to better manage forests to reduce large devastating wildfires, but it’s more a matter of funding and political will.
Congress & CourtsWorld Link

Wyden, others introduce legislation to help prevent catastrophic wildfires

U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., recently reintroduced legislation that would help prevent the blistering and destructive infernos from destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods and becoming more frequent as the climate crisis grows. The National Prescribed Fire Act of 2021 would...
Rapid City, SDNewswise

Modeling dire wildfire circumstances can help save lives

Newswise — The increasing size and number of wildfires can lead to dire situations in which emergency managers must shift their focus from getting everyone out to simply minimizing human casualties. Assistant professor Dapeng Li of South Dakota State University’s Department of Geography and Geospatial Sciences is working with University...
Dover, DEdelaware.gov

Grants can help volunteer companies fight wildfires

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Forest Service’s 2021 VFA Grant program is open to all Delaware volunteer fire departments and can provide up to $4,500 in matching grants to acquire pumps, hoses, and equipment to respond to and suppress wildfires. More than $350,000 has been given to enhance wildfire response in the First State since the program’s inception. Applications must be received by the Delaware Forest Service office by regular mail no later than June 20, 2021. No email submissions will be accepted. Awards will be made within 7 business days so that awarded projects can begin. Applicants are asked to take note of the submission instructions at the bottom of the application.
California StateEast Bay Times

Editorial: Congress must act on California wildfire prevention funding

If you want an idea of just how dysfunctional Congress is today, take a look at its record on wildfire prevention. It’s inconceivable that Congress has largely failed to act on one of the West’s most pressing issues. California’s senators and representatives must not let another year pass without making a serious investment in wildfire prevention.
Oregon Statedailyfly.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES FIRE PREVENTION ORDERS FOR OREGON AND WASHINGTON TO DECREASE HUMAN-CAUSED WILDFIRES

Portland, Ore. – Effective as of May 12th, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is prohibiting the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets for target shooting, sky lanterns, and firing tracer or incendiary devices on all BLM-managed public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. Additionally, the Northwest Oregon District is announcing a year-round fire order to decrease human-caused wildfires as well.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

New Home Safety Tech for Consumers Can Help Utilities Stop Wildfires Before They Start

GERMANTOWN, Md. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Whisker Labs' Ting, the winner of the 2021 Best of the Smart Home Awards - Best Use of Machine Learning Category, helps homeowners maintain a proactive stance against the most devastating category of home fires. Designed to detect and alert on the tiniest sparking in home wiring and devices before an electrical fire can start, it turns out that these sensors are also excellent detectors of potential electrical hazards on the power grid.
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Where you can see nearly 200 goats helping to reduce wildfire risk at Spokane parks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 200 goats will soon be on the job to help reduce wildfire risk at three of Spokane's natural park lands. According to a press release from Spokane Parks and Recreation, the program is aimed at lessening fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sapling density. The goats will be at Meadowglen Park on Friday, May 14, Minnehaha Park from May 18-23 and the South Hill Bluff and Hangman Park from May 23-29. A map of parks in Spokane is available online.