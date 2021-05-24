Try This Genius Hack for the Easiest Doughnuts, Ever
Want delicious, melty, gooey, churro-meets-doughnut treats in less than a minute? Then pull up a chair and we'll show you how it's done. Start with freezer-aisle favorite Uncrustables. Pick any flavor you like — we're partial to the PB&J, but there's a strong argument to be made for Nutella. The true genius here is, of course, that you can make these "doughnuts" in a fraction of the time that it would take for a traditional dough to rise — making them just the thing for a hurried weekday morning or lazy weekend brunch.www.allrecipes.com