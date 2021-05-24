newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Try This Genius Hack for the Easiest Doughnuts, Ever

By Sarra Sedghi
Allrecipes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant delicious, melty, gooey, churro-meets-doughnut treats in less than a minute? Then pull up a chair and we'll show you how it's done. Start with freezer-aisle favorite Uncrustables. Pick any flavor you like — we're partial to the PB&J, but there's a strong argument to be made for Nutella. The true genius here is, of course, that you can make these "doughnuts" in a fraction of the time that it would take for a traditional dough to rise — making them just the thing for a hurried weekday morning or lazy weekend brunch.

www.allrecipes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnuts#Hack#New Favorite#Canola Oil#Food Drink#Snack Time#Show Time#Genius#Lazy Weekend Brunch#Gooey#Cinnamon Sugar#Melty#Doughnutty Goodness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Germany Is Trying Out Its First-Ever Totally Meat-Free Location

Burger King made waves when it started embracing the new trends in sustainable eating. According to Veg News, the burger chain found that Americans loved the Impossible Burger so much that the brand expanded the menu item to Canada this past March. In the big picture, Burger King's take on the Impossible Burger entering the Great White North came later than expected. By 2020, Burger King had expanded the product to all of the U.S., Europe, Trinidad and Tobago, and more. On the heels of this sustainable burger hitting more markets comes even more big news from Burger King that plant-based eaters need to take note of.
Recipesmashed.com

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.
Food & DrinksCSNews Online

Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut Popcorn

Drawing on its rich history of providing fans with unique flavor innovations, Smartfood is joining forces with Krispy Kreme to launch Smartfood Original Glazed Doughnut popcorn. With this debut, the brand says it is answering countless fan requests asking for doughnut-flavored popcorn that will satisfy their taste buds no matter where they are, whether at home or on the go. The limited-time variety will be available in-store and online across major retailers nationwide starting May 24.
Recipesbettermarketing.pub

A Genius Pasta Timer

How Barilla turned cooking into a dance party in your kitchen. The ideal pasta texture can be difficult to describe until you taste it. That soft-but-not-squishy-but-also-not-hard texture named al dente makes for perfect sauce delivery, a delightful thing in which to squish your fork, and the best place for melted cheese.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

The Easiest—and Cleanest—Technique for Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

Learning how to peel hard-boiled eggs is key when you're making recipes like deviled eggs or shoyu ramen—you want your eggs to look perfect, with no dings, dents, or divots. And even when you're peeling eggs for a dish that might disguise the flaws, like gribiche or an egg-salad sandwich, you want to avoid the frustration of gouging your eggs or scattering pieces of shell across the countertop.
Recipestastywoo.com

Milk Cream Tart (The Easiest Tart Recipe Ever)

This milk cream tart is so moist and delicious! Plus, the recipe is extremely easy and simple. You can even include your kids in the preparation. It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Have fun in your kitchen! Here is the recipe:
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
RecipesQuad Cities Onlines

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Restaurantschipandco.com

New Churro Stand Doughnut coming to Voodoo Doughnut

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. There’s a brand new Doughnut starting today at Voodoo Doughnut in Citywalk Orlando. The new Churro Stand Doughnut is a nod to the long standing joke that VelociCoaster was actually just going to be a large churro stand. Now it’s a delicious treat that can be purchased for a limited time.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Has New ‘Island Time’ Doughnuts

If you’d love a tropical beach getaway but can’t actually, you know, get away, Krispy Kreme’s new Island Time Collection will transport you to your own personal island with its tropics-inspired doughnuts: Piña Colada, Island Time and Key Lime Pie. The Piña Colada Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

A Truffle Brownie and Bacon Doughnut Is Coming to Disney World!

Who’s ready to celebrate International Burger Day?!. Calling all burger lovers! We’ve seen a burger topped with lobster, we’ve seen a burger topped with a hot dog, but we haven’t seen this kind of burger before! Burger Day is coming up on. , and we may have just found the...
Drinks/Film

All the Avengers Campus Food, Drinks, Treats, and Novelties Assembling at Disneyland in June

Now that Disneyland is back, the theme park is preparing to open up Avengers Campus to all the Marvel fanatics looks to take a walk through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan will undoubtedly be happy to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, followed by a walk through the Ancient Sanctum of Doctor Strange and Avengers Headquarters. But it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel theme park experience without some Avengers Campus food, drinks, treats, and novelties, and Disney Parks has provided a full rundown of what will be available.
RecipesStars and Stripes

Delicious doughnuts you can make at home

Do you ever get a craving that just won’t go away? You wait it out. Hope that after an hour or two (or in my case a few days) you’ll want something else. Something healthier, like a salad. But it doesn’t. What starts out as a hankering ends up being a mild obsession. Has that ever happened to you? This was me and doughnuts the other day. It started on Thursday. I saw something on Instagram (I think) that made me feel like I just had to have one. But I’ve been trying to eat fewer sweets. And it was my mom’s birthday. I knew I’d be eating cake and dessert all weekend long. So I tried to think about something else. The more I tried, the more my mind became consumed with doughnuts. Lemon doughnuts. Glazed doughnuts. Cinnamon doughnuts. All. The. Doughnuts. So… I decided I HAD to make some.
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Baked Blueberry Cinnamon Sugar Doughnuts.

Celebrating spring…and on into summer…with these Baked Blueberry Cinnamon Sugar Doughnuts. Made with simple pantry staple ingredients, plus fresh blueberries, and one secret ingredient that really is KEY…plenty of vanilla extract, and a swirl of wild blueberry jam. The doughnuts are then baked, dipped, dunked, and coated generously in sweet and warming cinnamon sugar for an unexpected twist. There’s really nothing not to love about these cute (and just perfectly sweet) doughnuts. These easy baked doughnuts are best enjoyed any time of day – breakfast, as a snack, and of course, for dessert.
Recipesyummology.com

Kkwabaegi - Twisted Korean Doughnuts recipe

These doughnuts taste like sweet piroshki. They have an amazingly soft and light texture. I'm sure once you make them for the first time, you will be their fan. Melt the butter on medium heat. Add two tablespoons of sugar and a pinch of salt to the melted butter and whisk.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Giada De Laurentiis Calls This Recipe A 'Pantry Pasta'

On busy nights where you don't feel like cooking up anything too fancy, a quick and simple pasta dish is a great option for a filling meal. Plus, most pasta dishes don't require a lot of prep time, and you can throw in a few handfuls of veggies to get more vitamins and nutrients. But if you're stuck on what to add to your pasta, Giada De Laurentiis' website, Giadzy, is the perfect place to go to get some ideas.
Home & GardenPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Would You Try this Viral Cleaning Hack for Pots and Pans?

Do you know a great hack to clean the outside bottom of pots and pans? This viral video may have given me an idea. By now there are a few things I've learned to accept about myself. The first, is I'm not great a decorating anything. My room, my office, or even the outside of a postcard. The second is that I may be a bit of a hoarder. Another huge thing I've learned to accept is that I love to learn cleaning hacks. But who doesn't?!