Try This Genius Hack for the Easiest Doughnuts, Ever

Do you ever get a craving that just won’t go away? You wait it out. Hope that after an hour or two (or in my case a few days) you’ll want something else. Something healthier, like a salad. But it doesn’t. What starts out as a hankering ends up being a mild obsession. Has that ever happened to you? This was me and doughnuts the other day. It started on Thursday. I saw something on Instagram (I think) that made me feel like I just had to have one. But I’ve been trying to eat fewer sweets. And it was my mom’s birthday. I knew I’d be eating cake and dessert all weekend long. So I tried to think about something else. The more I tried, the more my mind became consumed with doughnuts. Lemon doughnuts. Glazed doughnuts. Cinnamon doughnuts. All. The. Doughnuts. So… I decided I HAD to make some.