Congress & Courts

Commentary: Reversing Roe v. Wade would be wrong, but it wouldn’t be ‘anti-democratic’

By Michael McGough Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Wednesday marked the first meeting of a commission appointed by President Joe Biden to study possible changes to the Supreme Court including an increase in its size — aka “court-packing.”. But Demand Justice, a group that advocates adding four justices to the nine-member court, thinks that Democrats can’t wait for...

kdhnews.com
Related
Black, MOSt. Louis American

It is time for a Black woman U.S. Supreme Court justice

Judge Robin Ransom became the first Black woman to be appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court. I am eager to see a brilliant Black woman serving as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. I hope to celebrate her swearing-in later this year. If you’re thinking, ‘Did I miss something?’ the answer...
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

Roe v. Wade could be gone next year. Then what?

The world is opening back up. Summer is almost upon us. A president whose term was defined by chaos has been replaced by another who—love him or hate him—makes a bit less news on a day-to-day basis. It’s hard to square the general feeling of a return to normalcy with something else that is happening right now: The creeping possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned soon, remaking the reality of abortion rights in the United States.
Mississippi Stateamericamagazine.org

Supreme Court’s hearing of Mississippi abortion law is a gut check for pro-lifers

A person in the audience holds up a flag that reads "Abortion" as Anti-abortion rights demonstrators and Abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as the court takes up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Congress & Courtsrock947.com

U.S. Justice Breyer touts compromise, democracy, adherence to precedent

(Reuters) – Justice Stephen Breyer on Friday spoke of the need for the U.S. Supreme Court to respect its own precedents, talked up democracy and touted bipartisan collaboration in Congress as he addressed school students amid speculation about his possible retirement. Breyer, at 82 the nine-member court’s oldest justice, has...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Supreme Court Enters Culture Wars with Abortion, Gun Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is placing itself in the middle of the culture wars in America. Over the next year, the nation’s highest court will hear cases on the divisive issues of abortion and gun rights. The decisions will have far-reaching impacts on American life. With three justices named by...
U.S. PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Flowers: Why Roe v. Wade could soon be aborted

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgment that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsConstitution Daily

Will Roe v. Wade Be Overturned?

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks (with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or “severe fetal abnormality,” but not for instances of rape or incest). The case could lead the Supreme Court to once again question its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade (and later cases like Planned Parenthood v. Casey) which held that there was a constitutional right to seek an abortion under the Fourteenth Amendment and that the government could not place an undue burden on the right prior to the “viability” of the fetus, or the ability of an unborn child to survive outside the womb.. This week’s episode focuses on two big questions: Does the Constitution indeed protect the right to choose abortion—and if so, when? And in the new abortion challenge, Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, will the court uphold Roe v. Wade or narrow the decision in some way, revising the viability standard? Our guests unpack these questions and more, explaining the arguments on all sides as well as relevant legal terms—including “substantive due process,” “natural law,” and “stare decisis”. Host Jeffrey Rosen was joined by Leah Litman, assistant professor at Michigan Law and co-host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny, and Teresa Stanton Collett, professor and director of the Prolife Center at University of St. Thomas School of Law.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can Congress Do Anything to Save Reproductive Rights?

The Guttmacher Institute says that throughout 2021, 165 state bills banning abortion have been introduced in legislatures across the country in a “shock and awe” campaign. Anti-abortion politicians have been whittling away at Roe v. Wade for years, but what’s happening now is fundamentally different—statehouses and courts are working hand in hand to roll back the right to abortion completely. With the walls of the legal system closing in, where does that leave the right to choose? To find out, I spoke with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Albany, NYwamc.org

What The Supreme Court Could Do About Roe V. Wade

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion, setting up a showdown over abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade. The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in that 1973 case. Mississippi's ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus is viable.
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Will Bunch: Overturning Roe v. Wade would throw a political live grenade into 2022 midterms

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Congress & Courtspilotonline.com

Here’s where abortion access would decline if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decision Monday to hear a case about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks could end up weakening or even overturning Roe v. Wade. Depending on the ruling, legal abortion access could effectively end for those living in much of the American South and Midwest, especially those who are poor, according to an analysis updated this week.
Congress & Courtskrcu.org

The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

It’s the moment that both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have been waiting for. One side with gritted teeth, the other with bated breath. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The ban...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Abortion Fight Has Never Been About Just Roe v. Wade

This week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could result in the overruling of Roe v. Wade. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans abortion starting at the 15th week of pregnancy. Significantly, the statute draws the line before fetal viability—the point at which survival is possible outside the womb. The Court has previously held that before viability, “the state’s interests are not strong enough to support a prohibition of abortion or substantial obstacle to the woman’s effective right to elect the procedure.” To uphold Mississippi’s law, the Court would have to rewrite the rules—perhaps just the opportunity it needs to overturn Roe altogether.
Congress & Courtsdenisonforum.org

The Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade: How abortion poisons our politics and threatens our witness

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law yesterday a measure prohibiting abortions in Texas as early as six weeks. The governor stated that the bill “ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” The ban includes cases where the woman was impregnated as a result of rape or incest, but it allows an exception for medical emergencies. It takes effect in September, though pro-abortion activists have promised to challenge it.
Congress & Courtswallstreetwindow.com

‘Alarm Bells Are Ringing Loudly’: Supreme Court Takes Up Case That Could Reverse Roe v. Wade – Jessica Corbett (05/19/2021)

Reproductive rights advocates were outraged but unsurprised Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hear a challenge to Mississippi’s ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of gestation—a case that, as one writer put it, “may very well be the death knell for Roe v. Wade,” thanks to the majority of right-wing justices.
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Chemerinsky: A case that could overturn Roe v Wade

After countless dire predictions that Roe vs. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs vs. Jackson's Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.