Health Beat: Mental Health

Crisis clarifies. The human and economic cost of the pandemic has undeniably been high. Yet if any good has come from this crisis, we have a heightened awareness of the multiple facets of well-being. We understand that mental health is just as critical as physical health. We have a new appreciation for the importance of our connection with others. We realize how we cannot fully thrive professionally if we struggle in other areas of our life. We are starting to understand that a holistic approach to mental health is more than treating mental illness—it is about positively and proactively supporting all the elements that allow us to flourish. Going forward, it is incumbent on business leaders to hold onto these insights and to build on them.