Albany, NY

Vaccines now being given to travelers at Albany International Airport

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople can get vaccinated before or after their flight at Albany International Airport. This is through a program announced by the governor. Vaccines will be free and will be given out at the airport's baggage claim area from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People will receive the Johnson & Johnson...

wnyt.com
