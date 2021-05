Behave Virginia won her debut at Churchill Downs gate-to-wire by 5 3/4 lengths. Bred in Kentucky by Khalid Mishref Alkahtani, Behave Virginia is the fourth named foal and third winner out of the winning Mineshaft daughter She's Behaving. Alkahtani bought the mare at the 2018 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale carrying Behave Virginia for $15,000 from Vinery Sales. The mare was bought on Alkahtani's behalf by agent Bruno DeBerdt. Alkahtani bred the mare back to Tamarkuz and sold her the following year at Keeneland in November through Frankfort Park Farm for $25,000 to Arif Kurtel.