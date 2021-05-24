newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NJ ends masks, social distancing for most places Friday

By Erin Vogt
Posted by 
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Masks no longer will be required by executive order at indoor public places as of Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced, at which point restaurants and other businesses also would no longer need to follow strict social distancing among patrons. This applies to people who are vaccinated or not, although...

literock969.com
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Mask#Cdc#Public Places#Free People#Nj#Cdc#Covid#Mvc#Twitter#Dep#Metlife#State Police#Strict Social Distancing#Masks#Non Vaccinated People#Shore Towns#Social Distance#Mask Requirements#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
WildlifePosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Ouch! Nasty clinging jellyfish return to the NJ shore

Potentially painful clinging jellyfish have been found in several spots on the Jersey Shore, according to Montclair Director of Marine Biology Paul Bologna. The species of jellyfish with 60 to 90 tentacles that contain stinging cells capable of delivering very painful and sometimes paralyzing neurotoxins were found as part of the decommissioning of the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in the Forked River area. Bologna and his team also found them where the Metedeconk River meets Barnegat Bay and in North Wildwood.
KidsPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

NJ Parents Will Soon Have Another COVID Vaccine Option For Their Kids

Whatever your opinions are on the COVID-19 vaccine, it looks like yet another company is pressing forward with testing their product on 12 to 17-year-olds. Even though most kids don't experience the same symptoms or severity when diagnosed with COVID-19, many parents are still planning to get their children vaccinated with the already approved Pfizer vaccine. Soon though, they'll have another option offered to them. Moderna has announced that they have strong research to prove their vaccine protects that age group just as effectively as the adults. NJ.com reports that Moderna has tested the vaccine on almost four thousand minors ranging from twelve to seventeen.
PoliticsPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

New Jersey Makes The Top 10 List Of Grossest States

People LOOOOOVE to hate on New Jersey. For whatever reason, the rest of the country hates us. While that's just my opinion, there's also a lot of truth to that statement. Let's be real, they call us 'The Armpit of the US', so am I really that off-base here? Nah, not really.
Stone Harbor, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Stone Harbor NJ

Residents of Stone Harbor are being advised to boil their drinking water until further notice. A failed test after a maintenance task signaled the need for the advisory. According to Borough of Stone Harbor officials, "Our water system recently conducted maintenance to our water storage tank and failed to perform required volatile organic compound (VOC) and total coliform testing prior to placing the water storage tank back online on May 21, 2021. We have flushed the system so that water from the water storage tank is no longer in the distribution system. However, in absence of total coliform sampling results, we are issuing a boil water advisory until further notice. Total coliform, if present, may be an indicator of E.coli which are a bacteria that can make you sick, and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation."
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Educationccenterdispatch.com

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...