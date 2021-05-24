newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chi Modu Death Cause, Hip-Hop Photographer Dead, Wiki, Instagram!

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA piece of saddest news is coming into the headlines that Chi Modu who is a professional photographer leaves the world this month. He was mainly known for the documentary the brightest stars of the golden age of Hip-Hop. He gained huge respect and fame for his amazing photography. He was one of the most prominent and finest photographers. He lived a luxurious life with peace and respect. After knowing about his demise, everyone is shocked and trying to accept the reality that he is no more. All his dear ones are sending their prayers to his family and friends.

getindianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Questlove
Person
Busta Rhymes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#International Artists#The Lawrenceville School#The Rutgers University#The Source#D Nice#Dj Premier#Modu Death#Hip Hop Artists#Soulful Tribute#Documentary#Saddest News#Stars#Method Man#Headlines#Studying Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicfoxbangor.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photog Chi Modu Died From Cancer, Family Says

5:34 PM PT — 5/24 — Chi died from cancer … according to his family. We’re told he died last week and the cancer was only recently diagnosed. Chi’s family is also remembering him as a revolutionary thinker, visionary and a man of great character. They say a memorial service is being planned and details will be released soon.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Famed Former Source Photographer Chi Modu Passes Away At 54

The Hip Hop community has taken a huge loss after it has been confirmed that famous photog Chi Modu passed away. He was 54 years old. Modu’s death was announced on his social media pages Saturday(May 22) which stated, “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©💪🏾 The family request privacy at this time 📷.”. The post was coupled with a picture of Modu and his lifespan, “1966-2021”. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Hip Hoprealitytitbit.com

Who is Saucy Vee? Meet new Growing Up Hip Hop star on Instagram!

Saucy Vee is one of several new ‘players’ who are set to feature on season six of Growing Up Hip Hop. Let’s get to know the new star…. The star, whose actual name is Savannah, will be the new addition to the cast members – who all have at least one famous parent.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop

Fat Joe has the internet going nuts after comparing DJ Khaled to iconic record producer, Quincy Jones. The bold claim came when Joey Crack appeared on Nore and DJ EFN's Drink Champs Podcast, during an episode that aired on Friday (May 14). During the liquored-up sit-down, the group discussed Khaled's latest effort, Khaled Khaled and the much talked about single, "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Jay-Z and Nas.
Musicmaryvilleforum.com

New posthumous DMX song Hood Blues released

A new posthumous DMX song has been released. 'Hood Blues' is the second track released since the hip-hop legend passed away last month, aged 50, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home. It follows ‘Been To War’ from the Forest Whitaker-starring...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Conway Says JAY-Z Told Him He’s Not Recording Any New Music Right Now

We all have been anticipating the release of new music from JAY-Z but it looks like we would have to wait a bit longer for it. Although it is a recurring joke on social media that the rap mogul is usually recording new music when he grows his hair out but this time, he is taking a seat back and perhaps focusing on the various business ventures that he is occupied with. Conway The Machine reveals that during a recent interaction with Jay, the latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee told him that he’s not recording any new music at the moment.
Celebritiesraptology.com

Keyshia Ka’oir Allegedly ‘Slept With Yo Gotti’ While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s marriage is going strong, but a new report claims there was once infidelity in the relationship. During a Twitch livestream, DJ Akademiks alleged that Gucci’s wife “slept with Yo Gotti” while the “Lemonade” rapper was locked up. He made the allegation when someone cited the couple as an example of a solid relationship in the industry.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg On Mt. Westmore, Making Classics With Dr. Dre, & Hip-Hop's Best Business Minds

Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents, who continues to innovate through his music and entrepreneurial endeavors. In honor of his recent partnership with BIC, which found him and Martha Stewart coming together for the new EZ Reach lighter, we had a chance to hit Snoop with a few questions about his latest business move, reuniting with Dr. Dre for No Limit Topp Dogg & Tha Last Meal, and the work he's been actively doing to bring Mt. Westmore's debut album to life.
Bronx, NYwcn247.com

Legends come out for hip-hop museum groundbreaking

NEW YORK (AP) — Musical luminaries including Nas, LL Cool J, and Fat Joe came out to the birthplace of hip-hop for a ground-breaking ceremony to launch the capital campaign for the new Universal Hip Hop Museum. They joined a slew of politicians on Thursday in the Bronx, where the now-global cultural force that is hip-hop has its roots. The museum is part of a $349 million mixed-use project along the waterfront in the South Bronx. The first phase of the development, called Bronx Point, will provide affordable housing and public open space. It also is slated to include cultural and community-focused programming, including the permanent home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
White Plains, NYPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021: DMX - A Life and Legacy In Hip Hop

Earl Simmons, better known as Dark Man X or simply DMX, was the focus of prayers and even chants in front of a White Plains, N.Y., hospital as friends and fans waited to learn of his fate after he was hospitalized. But the 50-year-old rapper succumbed to a massive heart attack on April 9, marking the passing of a global music icon who reached people of all cultures.
MinoritiesTv20detroit.com

Hip-Hop history: Dropping the beat on AAPI artists

A new album from hip-hop artists Jason Chu, Alan Z and Humble the Poet tackles Asian American history and spotlights the Asian hip-hop community. "Listening to this album is kind of like the reminder that we’re all in this together and we’re coming together as a united front," said Rapper Alan Z.
MusicPosted by
WWD

Violinist Ezinma Is Building a Bridge Between Classical and Hip-Hop

Ezinma knows there are barriers to entry when it comes to classical music: Not everyone feels welcome. “Sometimes when people go to the concert hall, they hear classical music, and they feel stupid because they don’t recognize it, or they don’t know the etiquette of how to listen and when to clap,” says the violinist. “I wanted to remove those barriers so people would feel comfortable and feel like they belong in these spaces.”
MusicGolf Digest

Hip-hop artist Macklemore's obsession with golf caused him to do something crazy

One look at Macklemore’s new golfwear line and it’s tempting to quote the four-time Grammy-winning rapper’s hit song “Thrift Shop.” Macklemore—born Ben Haggerty—says his time shopping at secondhand stores had a major influence on his style and is what piqued his interest in golf 20 years before he finally picked up the game. His love of vintage clothes is also what led to the launch of his new golf-fashion line, Bogey Boys. Here are some outfits from that collection, plus some ruminations from Macklemore, 37, about his new obsession.
Hip HopBET

BET Awards 2021: The Top Hip Hop Performances In The History Of The BET Awards

Since the first show in 2001, the BET Awards has been a central stage for hip hop to shine authentically on a fun, supportive and unapologetically Black platform. Over the course of those 20 years, hip hop has grown and evolved more times than we can count and the BET Awards has showcased those moments in its electrifying stage shows. Here are our favorite hip hop performances in BET Awards history.
TV & Videoswvxu.org

ABC Adds Hip-Hop 'Queens' And Re-Imagined 'The Wonder Years'

ABC turns back the clock this fall with a reboot of The Wonder Years featuring a Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Ala., and with Queens, the reunion of a fictional 1990's hip-hop group. Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as Dean Williams, looking back on his middle-class life as a...