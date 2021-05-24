Chi Modu Death Cause, Hip-Hop Photographer Dead, Wiki, Instagram!

We all have been anticipating the release of new music from JAY-Z but it looks like we would have to wait a bit longer for it. Although it is a recurring joke on social media that the rap mogul is usually recording new music when he grows his hair out but this time, he is taking a seat back and perhaps focusing on the various business ventures that he is occupied with. Conway The Machine reveals that during a recent interaction with Jay, the latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee told him that he’s not recording any new music at the moment.