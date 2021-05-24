Who is Lee Seung Gi Girlfriend Lee Da In? Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are Dating, Age, Wiki, Instagram!

This isn’t Lee Seung Gi‘s first public dating rodeo, years ago he dated Yoona for some time and the two quietly broke up in 2015 after nearly two years together. Both were so young back then I don’t think anyone thought realistically it could end in marriage, but now Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are dating and K-netizens are worried it will end in marriage. Apparently Lee Seung Gi has introduced her to his family and friends and Dispatch released pictures it was sitting on since late 2020 showing Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In hanging out with his grandmother and going to the bank, In March of 2021 two months ago, there was a post on a K-ent forum site saying that Lee Seung Gi was dating the second daughter of Dae Jang Geum’s Court Lady Choi (played by Kyeon Mi Ri) and the two were planning to get married. The post was deleted shortly thereafter and people didn’t pay so much attention since it seemed so implausible. Now it’s being resurrected especially with news that Lee Seung Gi recently bought a new residence (suitable as a marital home) and was leaving his long time agency to set up his own agency with his dad. The reason K-netizens are so against this relationship is that Lee Da In’s mom and stepdad are accused of stock manipulation a few years ago, and the stepdad even got prison time and paid a hefty time. Lee Seung Gi is basically the Nation’s Son-in-law for the last decade and it upsets netizens to see him dating and maybe even marrying a woman from a family that committed financial crimes which caused ordinary people to lose money.