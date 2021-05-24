Lil Durk and Lil Baby Album “Voice Of Heroes” Set To Release On June 4

The artist Lil Baby and Lil Durk have announced the release date for the ‘Voice Of Heroes’ which is going to be the upcoming project of the artists, the artists have revealed the release date which is for their up and coming project and the fans seem to be pretty excited about the same, there have been numerous tweets mentioning about the new project of the two artists that is going to be released in no time, fans are also pretty excited as there have been so many speculations about the project.