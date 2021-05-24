newsbreak-logo
Lee Seung Gi Dating K-actress Lee Da In for the Past Year, Will Leave Long Time Agency to Set Up Own Shop

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
Cover picture for the articleThe news cycle here is suss but it’s also nothing anyone (sane) would care about so I’m all good with it. K-actor Lee Seung Gi is having a great year in 2021, with the acting accolades and challenge that was tvN drama Mouse and also bagging his first Baeksang Award in the Variety Star category. He’s also the lead off news break for this week with first the report that he’s not renewing his contract with long time agency Hook Entertainment which he has been with for the past 17 years since his debut. He will be setting up his own agency with his dad going forward. After that news broke came the more juicy news that he’s been dating K-actress Lee Da In for the past year. She’s the younger sister of actress Lee Yoo Bi and both are daughters of veteran actress Kyeon Mi Ri. I love Lee Yoo Bi and once I watched Lee Da In in Alice I love her too, these girls are mucho talented and super adorable onscreen. Reportedly Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In bonded over their mutual love of golf and hang out during their spare time including anytime Lee Seung Gi was not filming Mouse during this past year. Both sides have confirmed the dating news so best wishes to this K-ent couple!

