Not everyone is a fan of egg salad sandwiches, and I for one was not one, when I used to eat eggs. For some reason it just seemed so strange to me to be eating mashed boiled eggs on bread. Well, now I'm mashing tofu and putting it on bread. Still strange, but strangely delicious. This is a quick and healthy recipe to throw together when you need a go to simple recipe for lunch. Even my kids enjoy this recipe, who can be pretty picky themselves.