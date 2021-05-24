Indian Trails library board plans workshop meeting

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met earlier this week in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the project to replace the old waterline along South First Street and two water hydrants with an estimated cost at $77,900 : heard a complaint of nuisance property along North First Street : discussed implementing a monetary fine for properties that are not mowed compared to village mowing and charging property owners – no action taken : agreed to close a portion of the streets around the Village Park for the Noble Chowder on August 14 (North Noble Avenue between Elm & Poplar Streets, all of Wildcat Street, and a part of the 100 block of East Elm Street) : noted that the hydrant flushing from earlier in May went well with no problems found : noted that applications for the Village Treasurer’s job are still being accepted until June 2nd : noted that the bid opening for the Village’s oil & chip program will be held June 3rd at Village Hall : noted that Village Hall is closed on Memorial Day, but the Village garbage will be hauled as usual : and noted that Village employee Bill Manuel recently passed his wastewater test, which automatically results in a 3% pay increase once written confirmation is received : the next regular bi-monthly meeting for the Noble Village Board will be June 14 at the Lions Club Building in Noble.