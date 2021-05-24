newsbreak-logo
Politics

Indian Trails library board plans workshop meeting

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

The Indian Trails Public Library District board will hold a workshop Wednesday, June 2, to discuss policy updates, public services and other issues. The policies to be discussed include rules for meeting room usage and social media. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road,...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

#Library#Public Services#Public Media#Public Policies#Meeting Room Usage#Policy Updates#Wheeling
