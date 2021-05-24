newsbreak-logo
Missouri State

Missouri gets approval for June P-SNAP benefits

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri received waiver request approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits for the month of June. Under P-SNAP, each household receives the maximum SNAP amount for their household’s size. Through September 30, 2021, Missouri P-SNAP benefits include a 15 percent increase. The chart below shows the maximum monthly SNAP amount.

