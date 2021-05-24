DolphinsTalk Weekly: What the Miami Dolphins 53 Man Roster May Look Like
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about the signing of Syracuse CB Trill Williams and how he may fit on this Miami Dolphins roster and what his opportunity will be in 2021. Also, Kevin builds a 53 man Miami Dolphins roster with the roster and information we have at this time in late May. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.dolphinstalk.com