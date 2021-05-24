newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DolphinsTalk Weekly: What the Miami Dolphins 53 Man Roster May Look Like

By Kevin Dern
dolphinstalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about the signing of Syracuse CB Trill Williams and how he may fit on this Miami Dolphins roster and what his opportunity will be in 2021. Also, Kevin builds a 53 man Miami Dolphins roster with the roster and information we have at this time in late May. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

dolphinstalk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dolphinstalk Weekly#Cb#Miami Dolphins Roster#This Week#Time#Man#Listen#Trill#Audible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins' 2021 preseason schedule

There was much to do about the NFL’s 2021 schedule release last night — a first look at what is sure to be a chaotic fall as teams look to once again climb the mountain and claim a Lombardi Trophy and join the ranks of one of the most exclusive clubs in all the game. For the Miami Dolphins, the path to the postseason isn now defined — and the gauntlet is firm early on. The Dolphins will play five games on the road in the first half of the season, with the three toughest divisional games, the team’s only west coast trip and a flight to London all included.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Breaking Down the Miami Dolphins 2021 Schedule

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike, Ian, and Josh break down the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule. They talk about how the Dolphins do not have a late-season road game vs a Division rival this year. The benefit of having a BYE week in Week 14 this year. Which games Miami might wear their throwback uniforms in. The challenging start the Dolphins have the first eight weeks of the season and why the first eight weeks will make or break this Dolphins season. Also, what games have intriguing storylines this year for the Dolphins (Miami vs Tannehill, Miami vs Buffalo TWICE in the first eight weeks, Miami vs Baltimore on Thursday Night Football)? Plus, we talk about the pros of the Dolphins going to London this year and why Miami got the best possible London game they could have. Oh, and we talk about the LAWNMOWER 4.0 from Manscaped. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Reports: S Bobby McCain agrees to one-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football team is on the verge of signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple outlets. McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6 and visited Washington on Monday. Washington was in the market for safety help as Landon...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UDFA Carl Tucker hoping to show versatility at Dolphins' minicamp

The Alabama Crimson Tide to Miami Dolphins pipeline is quite strong these days — between the additions of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle to the offense over the past two off-seasons, the Dolphins’ offensive identity will be sure to pull plenty of inspiration from the play that was featured in Tuscaloosa over the past few seasons. But the headlining 1st-round talents aren’t the only Miami Dolphins to call Alabama “home” as we get ready for 2021 training camp — the Dolphins signed TE/FB Carl Tucker as an undrafted free agent once the 2021 NFL draft came to a close.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington signs former Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain to 1-year deal

The Washington Football Team filled another hole Friday, signing safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. McCain, 27, had visited Washington on Monday, four days after he had been released by the Miami Dolphins. His addition continues Washington's quest to...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins will aggressively add talent in 2022!

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) celebrates with offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) after kicking a 44-yard field goal with a second to play against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Rivera Adds Quality Depth in Leno, McCain

This past week, the Washington Football Team has added two veterans who could potentially walk in and start. The team has added Charles Leno Jr. of the Chicago Bears, and Bobby McCain of the Miami Dolphins to their program. Both of these veterans played significant roles on their previous teams and could solidify two positions of need for Washington. Leno started 16 games at left tackle for the Bears last season, and McCain started 15 games at free safety for the Dolphins.
NFLThe Phinsider

Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/15/2021

As some of you have probably noticed and some of you may have even celebrated, I have been away from the site for the past week dealing with a couple of different family emergencies. One is fine and one is ongoing but life must go on and eventually I have to get back to what it is I do, if for no other reason than my own sanity, so here I am but there may come a point again where I will have to be away for a bit.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins schedule: 3 Games fans should be circling

Now that the Miami Dolphins schedule is out, which games should fans already have circled as the must-see contests of the 2021 season?. The Miami Dolphins have their 17-game slate now set before them following the league’s schedule release on May 12. Though the opponents and home-away matchups have been known for some time, how the full slate shakes out can go a long way in determining just how high the ceiling is for the upstart Dolphins in the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Albert Breer: Don't Leave Dolphins Out of Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

No new developments have come out of the Deshaun Watson situation for some time. The only real change over the last several weeks has been a shift in positioning by the Houston Texans when speaking publicly about the matter. A few months ago, whenever GM Nick Caesiro or head coach David Culley or owner Cal McNair was asked about Watson, they adamantly stated he was a member of the team right now and the foreseeable future. Now, after the sexual harassment and assault lawsuits have gone public and several of the accusers have come forward, the Texans' forward-facing position is that they'll evaluate the situation after the legal proceedings have played out.
NFLchatsports.com

Kelly: What are the best roles for Dolphins’ rookies? | Analysis

The zoom interviews with NFL teams flirting with drafting him were over so Liam Eichenberg felt it was time to scrap his cleaned-up look, and get back to looking like an offensive lineman. That’s why the Dolphins’ 2021 second-round pick shaved his head before Miami’s rookie camp this past weekend,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule: 4 games with interesting side notes

The Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule has its share of interesting twists but these five games stand out from the rest for various reasons. We can all relish the idea that the coldest game that the Miami Dolphins will face, potentially, will come in week number 11 when the Dolphins travel to New York to face the Jets on November 21st. Following that game, the Dolphins play at New Orleans and Tennessee. One dome and one may be chilly.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores joins Joe Rose to talk Tua Tagovailoa, offseason program, rookies, and mock drafts

The Miami Dolphins enter phase two of the offseason training program, with the team allowed to get on the field and conduct individual player instruction and drills, “perfect play” drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play.
NFLNBC Sports

2021 IDP Rookie Rankings

The 2021 NFL draft is in the books. And while the dominant storyline surrounding this year's festivities in Cleveland was the fistful of signal-callers who were drafted in Round 1 (including four in the first 11 picks), there was plenty of drama and intrigue on the defensive side of the ball as well.
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLchatsports.com

Pre camp look at the Miami Dolphins offensive line

October 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Dolphins may have the best offensive line since the days of Richie Incognito manned the left...