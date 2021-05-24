DolphinsTalk Weekly: What the Miami Dolphins 53 Man Roster May Look Like

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike, Ian, and Josh break down the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule. They talk about how the Dolphins do not have a late-season road game vs a Division rival this year. The benefit of having a BYE week in Week 14 this year. Which games Miami might wear their throwback uniforms in. The challenging start the Dolphins have the first eight weeks of the season and why the first eight weeks will make or break this Dolphins season. Also, what games have intriguing storylines this year for the Dolphins (Miami vs Tannehill, Miami vs Buffalo TWICE in the first eight weeks, Miami vs Baltimore on Thursday Night Football)? Plus, we talk about the pros of the Dolphins going to London this year and why Miami got the best possible London game they could have. Oh, and we talk about the LAWNMOWER 4.0 from Manscaped. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.