newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas House passes sweeping legislation that seeks to fix power grid failures

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a week to go in the legislative session, the Texas House on Monday approved a sweeping bill aimed at shoring up the state’s electric supply system and infrastructure, a proposal crafted in response to statewide power outages in February amid deadly winter storms that plunged millions of Texans into cold and darkness for days.

www.lubbockonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Grid#Power Generation#State Power#Grid Power#Power Failure#State Lawmakers#Energy Infrastructure#The Texas House#Texans#Ercot#Griddy Energy#Environment Texas#Senate Bill#Statewide Power Outages#Legislation#Natural Gas Failures#Communication Failures#Catastrophic Failure#Reserve Power Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Austin, TXFort Bend Herald

SENATE APPROVES MAJOR SPENDING BILLS

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the session's two major appropriations bills: one that sets the state budget for the next two years and another to align state accounts with what was budgeted in 2019. That latter bill, HB 2, was also amended to require legislative input on allocation of discretionary federal aid dollars, ensuring that the governor has to call lawmakers back into Austin to deal with billions in pandemic relief funds expected to arrive in Texas after the session ends on May 31st. This guarantees the commitment Governor Greg Abbott made to legislative leadership last week when he promised to add federal aid spending to the agenda of a special session he must call this fall to deal with redistricting. "Any money that we have discretion over, we will now hold back until there is a gubernatorial-called special session," said Senate Finance Committee chair and Flower Mound Senator Jane Nelson.
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Texas House OKs bill to aid grid

With a week to go in the legislative session, the Texas House on Monday approved a sweeping bill aimed at shoring up the state's electric supply system and infrastructure, a proposal crafted in response to statewide power outages in February amid deadly winter storms that plunged millions of Texans into cold and darkness for days.
Congress & Courtstexassignal.com

Bill to quash local worker benefits passes Texas House

On Wednesday, the Texas House voted 94-52 to pass Senate Bill 14, legislation that prohibits local governments from passing laws that guarantee worker protections and benefits. The intent of the bill, Republican lawmakers and Democratic co-author Rep. Eddie Lucio III have argued, is to do away with a “patchwork” of...
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Bill capping insulin prices in Texas passes House, Senate

Texans who need insulin won't face high price tags anymore. A bill headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk after passing through the House and the Senate caps prices at $25 for each insulin prescription per month for those insured and on state-regulated health plans. BILL TO WATCH: Texas House initially...
Texas Statecontractormag.com

IAPMO Praises Texas Legislature for Reauthorizing TSBPE

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) applauds the Texas Legislature for reauthorizing the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners (TSBPE), a move that ensures plumbers will continue to have a key role in the decision-making process for plumbing-related issues in the nation’s second most-populous state.
San Patricio County, TXmysoutex.com

Texas Senate passes permit-less carry legislation

After initially passing through the Texas House of Representatives in April, the Texas Senate voted and passed House Bill 1927 on Wednesday, May 5. The bill allows Texans to carry handguns without a license. In April, members of the Texas House passed HB 1927 on a vote of 84-56, and...
Energy IndustryAmarillo Globe-Times

Our view: House makes progress on power grid reforms

With time winding down on the Texas Legislature’s regular session, several meaningful steps have recently been taken in response to the February winter storm that left much of the state shivering in the dark for days. Over the weekend, the House approved proposals intended to make the electricity grid stronger...
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Texas House passes bill to address grid failures, create alert system

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House preliminarily passed this session's two main winter storm bills Sunday. Both were crafted in response to the deadly statewide power outages in February that left millions of Texans without power for days. Senate Bill 3 would require infrastructure upgrades to prepare for extreme weather....
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Time is running out for legislators to tackle fixing Texas' electrical grid

Time is running out for the Texas Legislature to take action in response to the February winter storm that debilitated the state, leaving nearly 200 people dead, costing Texas roughly $130 billion, and leaving us all of us painfully aware of problems with our power grid — problems that industry experts and federal regulators have long been warning about.