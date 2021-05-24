Pfizer explores combining COVID-19 vaccine with pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is enrolling subjects in a study combining an investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine with a booster dose of its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. At present, COVID-19 and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are among Pfizer’s bestsellers. The company expects COVID-19 vaccines to pull in $26 billion this year. Last year, the company’s Prevnar 13 pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine raked in $5.85 billion.www.pharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com