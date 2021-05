With sophomores booking visits to Notre Dame, and several offers extended in that class recently, I took a long look at the 2023 offer board this week. It feels too early to put together a Top 10 prospects list in the 2023 class. For instance, currently, there is a wealth of elite recruits who pose challenging recruitments – five-stars from IMG Academy, Top 75 defensive ends from Alabama, five-star running backs from South Florida. And with that, it’ll take time before some of those recruits are or are not in play for the Irish.