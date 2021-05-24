newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Federal prosecutors in Baltimore hit back at claim they improperly listened to attorney’s conversation in Ravenell-Treem case

By Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Federal prosecutors hit back at allegations that they wrongly recorded a meeting between attorney Joshua Treem and an incarcerated marijuana boss, saying he had no attorney privilege to meet with someone who was not his client.

Prosecutors also said Treem crossed the line into obstruction of justice when he lied about the meeting to a federal judge. Treem has pleaded not guilty and denies the charges.

Treem is facing criminal charges related to the 2017 meeting, which came as part of his representation of defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell, who is charged with racketeering for allegedly aiding a drug crew. Private investigator Sean Gordon also is charged with obstruction.

Attorneys for the trio asserted in a March filing that the government’s conduct in the case was “egregious,” and a “direct assault” on protections afforded attorneys working to defend clients that “shocks the conscience.”

Prosecutors said that isn’t the case.

“The defendants howl that the present prosecution ‘poses an existential threat to the adversarial system of justice.’ Rather, it stands for the unremarkable proposition that the law applies to everyone, even lawyers,” responded Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leo J. Wise and Matthew J. Maddox.

Treem, a longtime and well-respected attorney, traveled with Gordon to Arizona to a 2017 prison meeting with Richard Byrd, a nightclub impresario and high-volume marijuana dealer, who had been convicted and sentenced to 26 years. Ravenell served as Byrd’s attorney for years, but had come under federal investigation himself for allegedly aiding Byrd’s criminal operations.

During two days of meetings, which were being recorded, Byrd at first said he would sign statements absolving Ravenell of wrongdoing, but later told Treem that Ravenell was intricately aware of his operations and had been involved, but said he would nonetheless attest that Ravenell did nothing wrong.

Prosecutors say Treem later wrote an unsolicited letter to U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett, saying that Byrd had cleared Ravenell but was now trying to extort him to recoup money from a gambling investment.

Attorneys for Treem and Gordon said in their March motion that they met with Byrd as part of Treem’s representation of Ravenell and that Treem was under no obligation to disclose harmful information involving his client to Bennett.

Prosecutors said Treem didn’t have to disclose anything at all, and violated the law by lying.

“They were under no obligation to report to anyone that R.B. told them that Ravenell knew all about R.B’s criminal conduct and participated in it and received proceeds from it,” prosecutors wrote in a late Friday response, referring to Byrd as R.B. “But they chose to fabricate evidence about their meeting with R.B. The Superseding Indictment alleges that is when they broke the law.”

The government’s filing, like the earlier defense filing, contains key redactions when discussing something that occurred between the time Byrd reached out to Treem and when the recorded meeting took place. It’s unclear how the meeting was recorded.

Prosecutors note that Byrd did not simply reach out to Treem, however, but that Treem had made contact with Byrd’s then-attorney a dozen times between December 2016 and March 2017 trying to set up a meeting.

“I know you are busy and I don’t want to keep bugging you. Can you at least tell me if anything has changed since we last spoke?” Treem e-mailed Byrd’s attorney Michael Lawlor in January 2017.

After additional messages were exchanged, Lawlor e-mailed Treem in February 2017: “Josh - have at him.”

The defendants’ attorneys say prosecutors should not have been able to record the meeting because “because the interview was conducted pursuant to the defendants’ constitutional obligation to investigate the case, not to commit or further any crime or fraud,” the attorneys wrote in their motion to dismiss.

The entire section of the prosecution’s brief entitled “R.B. [Byrd]’s interview is not privileged work product”, spanning almost four pages, is entirely redacted.

But elsewhere prosecutors say “Byrd was an individual whom Treem sought out and did not represent,” and that the defense cites “no authority for the proposition that the Government cannot record a meeting between a lawyer and a third-party.”

“Defendants never explain, because they cannot, how preserving what actually happened in that meeting could constitute misconduct on the part of the Government,” the prosecutors say.

The case is being overseen by a federal judge from Virginia, Liam O’Grady.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
484
Followers
862
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#U S Attorneys#Private Investigator#U S Prosecutors#Criminal Charges#Criminal Investigation#District Court#Government#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Federal Investigation#Defense Attorney#Attorney Joshua Treem#Defendants#Wrongdoing#Misconduct#Justice#Assault#Obstruction#Racketeering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Keith Davis Jr. charged with attempted murder over prison stabbing last year; state’s attorney decides to prosecute

Keith Davis Jr. has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a prison stabbing nearly a year ago, a state correctional spokesman said Friday, adding the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the matter and decided to prosecute him now. The decision comes about two weeks after a Baltimore Circuit Court judge tossed out Davis’ conviction for the 2015 murder of Kevin Jones and ...
New York City, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge grants federal prosecutor's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized during Giuliani raid

A federal judge granted a request by prosecutors in New York to appoint an independent person to review materials seized from Rudy Giuliani's home and office in late April. In a decision posted Friday, US District Judge Paul Oetken said he agrees a "special master" is necessary to "ensure the "perception of fairness" in the investigation into Giuliani.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Ex-Chabot aide pleads guilty to stealing $1.4M from campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former campaign manager for Rep. Steve Chabot pleaded guilty Friday to stealing $1.4 million from the congressman’s campaign and agreed to pay it back minus $13,000 already recovered. James Schwartz II, 41, spoke calmly and politely to U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black during his plea...
University Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Attorneys seek stay in Tibor’s vape case

A U.S. attorney is seeking a stay, or a pause, on the civil forfeiture of real estate and personal property filed against an owner of Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights pending an indictment and resolution to a parallel criminal investigation. Henry F. DeBaggis Jr., assistant U.S. Attorney for the...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

U.S. Attorney’s Office and State and Local Partners Announce Expansion of Firearms Prosecution Initiative Targeting Gun Violence in Baltimore

Maryland – Today, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner announced a significant expansion of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s collaborative initiative with state and local law enforcement to prosecute the illegal possession of firearms in Baltimore. The expansion of the initiative, known as Project EXILE, includes state funding to hire additional prosecutors to bring firearms-related offenses in federal court and for a media campaign supporting outreach efforts into Baltimore neighborhoods. This collaborative firearms prosecution initiative brings prosecutors from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office into the U.S. Attorney’s Office to focus on individuals illegally possessing firearms in Baltimore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Justice Dept. charges 14 in crackdown on COVID-19 fraud

May 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced charges against more than a dozen medical professionals and businessmen accused of running COVID-19-related healthcare schemes resulting in more than $143 million in false Medicare billings. Fourteen people in Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York were charged Wednesday...
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

MINNEAPOLIS — A prosecutor who was co-counsel in the case against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting ofDaunte Wright resigned Monday, saying “vitriol” and “partisan politics” have made it hard to pursue justice. The resignation of Imran Ali, the assistant criminal division chief at the...
Brooklyn Center, MNkvrr.com

Attorney general will prosecute case in Wright’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he will lead the prosecution of a former suburban police officer who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is accused of fatally shooting Wright on April 11. The city’s...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Law & Crime

State Accuses Tou Thao’s Attorneys of Filing ‘Entirely Meritless’ Court Docs to ‘Harass and Discredit’ Prosecutors, Inject ‘a False Narrative in the Public Domain’

Prosecutors on Thursday fired back at claims made last week by defense attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao that suggested the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report into the death of George Floyd was “coerced” by outside influencers. As Law&Crime previously reported, Thao’s attorneys levied those bombastic charges in a May 12 motion for sanctions.