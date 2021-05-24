Federal prosecutors in Baltimore hit back at claim they improperly listened to attorney’s conversation in Ravenell-Treem case

Federal prosecutors hit back at allegations that they wrongly recorded a meeting between attorney Joshua Treem and an incarcerated marijuana boss, saying he had no attorney privilege to meet with someone who was not his client.

Prosecutors also said Treem crossed the line into obstruction of justice when he lied about the meeting to a federal judge. Treem has pleaded not guilty and denies the charges.

Treem is facing criminal charges related to the 2017 meeting, which came as part of his representation of defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell, who is charged with racketeering for allegedly aiding a drug crew. Private investigator Sean Gordon also is charged with obstruction.

Attorneys for the trio asserted in a March filing that the government’s conduct in the case was “egregious,” and a “direct assault” on protections afforded attorneys working to defend clients that “shocks the conscience.”

Prosecutors said that isn’t the case.

“The defendants howl that the present prosecution ‘poses an existential threat to the adversarial system of justice.’ Rather, it stands for the unremarkable proposition that the law applies to everyone, even lawyers,” responded Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leo J. Wise and Matthew J. Maddox.

Treem, a longtime and well-respected attorney, traveled with Gordon to Arizona to a 2017 prison meeting with Richard Byrd, a nightclub impresario and high-volume marijuana dealer, who had been convicted and sentenced to 26 years. Ravenell served as Byrd’s attorney for years, but had come under federal investigation himself for allegedly aiding Byrd’s criminal operations.

During two days of meetings, which were being recorded, Byrd at first said he would sign statements absolving Ravenell of wrongdoing, but later told Treem that Ravenell was intricately aware of his operations and had been involved, but said he would nonetheless attest that Ravenell did nothing wrong.

Prosecutors say Treem later wrote an unsolicited letter to U.S. District Court Judge Richard D. Bennett, saying that Byrd had cleared Ravenell but was now trying to extort him to recoup money from a gambling investment.

Attorneys for Treem and Gordon said in their March motion that they met with Byrd as part of Treem’s representation of Ravenell and that Treem was under no obligation to disclose harmful information involving his client to Bennett.

Prosecutors said Treem didn’t have to disclose anything at all, and violated the law by lying.

“They were under no obligation to report to anyone that R.B. told them that Ravenell knew all about R.B’s criminal conduct and participated in it and received proceeds from it,” prosecutors wrote in a late Friday response, referring to Byrd as R.B. “But they chose to fabricate evidence about their meeting with R.B. The Superseding Indictment alleges that is when they broke the law.”

The government’s filing, like the earlier defense filing, contains key redactions when discussing something that occurred between the time Byrd reached out to Treem and when the recorded meeting took place. It’s unclear how the meeting was recorded.

Prosecutors note that Byrd did not simply reach out to Treem, however, but that Treem had made contact with Byrd’s then-attorney a dozen times between December 2016 and March 2017 trying to set up a meeting.

“I know you are busy and I don’t want to keep bugging you. Can you at least tell me if anything has changed since we last spoke?” Treem e-mailed Byrd’s attorney Michael Lawlor in January 2017.

After additional messages were exchanged, Lawlor e-mailed Treem in February 2017: “Josh - have at him.”

The defendants’ attorneys say prosecutors should not have been able to record the meeting because “because the interview was conducted pursuant to the defendants’ constitutional obligation to investigate the case, not to commit or further any crime or fraud,” the attorneys wrote in their motion to dismiss.

The entire section of the prosecution’s brief entitled “R.B. [Byrd]’s interview is not privileged work product”, spanning almost four pages, is entirely redacted.

But elsewhere prosecutors say “Byrd was an individual whom Treem sought out and did not represent,” and that the defense cites “no authority for the proposition that the Government cannot record a meeting between a lawyer and a third-party.”

“Defendants never explain, because they cannot, how preserving what actually happened in that meeting could constitute misconduct on the part of the Government,” the prosecutors say.

The case is being overseen by a federal judge from Virginia, Liam O’Grady.