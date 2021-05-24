Wilsonville parks and rec director Mike McCarty retires

McCarty served the city since 2017 after long career as parks director elsewhere.

Mike McCarty, once the youngest parks and recreation director in California, decided to come out of retirement to take the Wilsonville director gig in 2017.

This year, after overseeing the completion of master plans, bringing new parks on line and shepherding a bond process that fell through because of the pandemic, McCarty ended his career once more.

The director, who previously worked in the California cities of Napa, Moreno Valley and Ukiah, can now enjoy retirement out of his home in Villebois and wherever he chooses to go next.

"I really love Wilsonville. I can't say that enough," he said. "I can honestly say Wilsonville is the best place I've lived in my life."

McCarty ended his previous retirement to join the city of Wilsonville because he was bored and wanted a new challenge. But he said his job here was easier than others he's had because of the competency of the parks and recreation staff, as well as the smaller size of the area he oversaw. Where he would sometimes come home frustrated with staff at his previous jobs, that didn't happen in Wilsonville. McCarty specifically praised Recreation Coordinator Erica Behler for her creativity in coming up with and executing ideas for city events like the Community Block Party or the Daddy Daughter Dance.

"The city of Wilsonville has really good staff," he said. "They're smart, hard workers and they work together."

That said, McCarty said he started to feel a bit slower than he used to and that the team could benefit from a new, more energetic leader.

"I don't think I was holding people back, but I think I was the weakest link all of the sudden," he said.

During McCarty's time with the city, Wilsonville established an overarching parks and recreation master plan and a master plan for Boones Ferry Park. It also built a new dog park at Memorial Park and established a few new parks in Villebois.

McCarty said the only disappointment from his time working in Wilsonville was that a potential parks and recreation bond measure — which could have added fields and access to the Willamette River — was not brought forward as the city decided that asking taxpayers to fork over money for parks during an economic downturn would not have been prudent.

In his previous job in Moreno Valley, a parks and recreation district funded by taxpayers meant that ambitious parks projects could be advanced. But with access only to general fund dollars, he said that's just not possible in Wilsonville without bond funding.

"There's no way Wilsonville will get anything big established like ball fields or turf fields unless they do a bond," McCarty said. "The general fund doesn't have that kind of money and it never will."

In retirement, McCarty plans to watch his 18 grandkids' sporting events and travel more often. The longtime director said that retiring is hard, but felt like he made a positive contribution in the various places he worked.

"I'd like to look back and think I left it better, cleaner, safer and with more things to do, and I can safely say I did that," McCarty said.