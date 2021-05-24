Workin’ on an E-Ink Trinkey

We’ve wanted to have something that plugs into a USB A port and provides a QT port for a while. But since we want it to support any and all QT boards, we need more RAM and storage than the SAMD21 can provide. We probably cannot buy any SAMD51’s for like a year – but RP2040 is a good option! Lots of RAM and we stuck an 8MB flash on there. The idea is you can attach a QT sensor or whatever on top with some nylon standoffs, maybe it will even auto-detect which sensors are plugged in! We made the boot button a user-button too, thanks to a lil diode friend – video.