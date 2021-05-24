newsbreak-logo
Computers

Workin' on an E-Ink Trinkey

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the start of an E-Ink trinkey for adding a display to a computer/SBC without fuss. we’d load U2IF onto the board so the display can be controlled over CPython. The RP2040 is plenty fast for the job and has tons of RAM in case we want it to be standalone. maybe could even use it to control a 7-color EPD. to plug in a display, use a https://www.adafruit.com/product/4230 so it can go anywhere – thankfully all EPD’s have the same pinout! There was a little space so we kept a Stemma QT connector on as well.

blog.adafruit.com
Computersadafruit.com

Trinkey RP2040 with QT connector

We’ve wanted to have something that plugs into a USB A port and provides a QT port for a while. But since we want it to support any and all QT boards, we need more RAM and storage than the SAMD21 can provide. We probably cannot buy any SAMD51’s for like a year – but RP2040 is a good option! Lots of RAM and we stuck an 8MB flash on there. The idea is you can attach a QT sensor or whatever on top with some nylon standoffs, maybe it will even auto-detect which sensors are plugged in! We made the boot button a user-button too, thanks to a lil diode friend – video.
Computershackaday.com

Reverse-Engineering An Unknown Microcontroller In E Ink Displays

For a monochrome display where refresh rate isn’t particularly important, there’s almost no better option than an E Ink display. They’re available in plenty of sizes and at various price points, but there’s almost no option cheaper than repurposing something mass-produced and widely available like an E Ink (sometime also called eInk or ePaper) price tag. At least, once all of the reverse engineering is complete.
MusicLiliputing

Hisense Touch: HiFi portable music player with E Ink display and Android software

Chinese electronics maker Hisense is one of the only companies producing smartphones with E Ink displays. But the company’s latest pocket-sized device with an E Ink screen is something different. The Hisense Touch is an Android-powered portable music player with support for 32-bit/384 kHz audio, a dedicated digital to analog...
Electronicsadafruit.com

PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit ItsyBitsy nRF52840 #PrettyPins

Here’s a pin reference for the Adafruit ItsyBitsy nRF52840 Express in PNG format. A PDF vector version resides in the corresponding PCB repository on GitHub. When you need more than just a pin number for simple input or output, diagrams like these reveal a board’s hardware peripheral multiplexing options — PWM outputs, analog channels, SPI ports and so forth.
Computersadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit #CircuitPython @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse. This project uses the Adafruit FunHouse with the new Adafruit CircuitPython Dash Display library to create a customizable Adafruit IO dashboard on your FunHouse. This guide, as well as the Dash Display library, is currently only for the FunHouse, but expect support to be added for other boards like the PyPortal and Feather boards with a screen and WiFi connectivity.
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

A Q&A with Guido van Rossum, Inventor of Python

Guido van Rossum is a Dutch programmer best known as the creator of the Python programming language, for which he was the “Benevolent dictator for life” (BDFL) . Here (video, above) is an open Q/A “Ask me Anything” with Francesca at Microsoft Reactor to get to know how PyCon was born and Guido’s amazing journey.
Computerscnx-software.com

CANPico open-source board adds CAN Bus to Raspberry Pi Pico

MCU – Raspberry Pi Pico with RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller. CAN interface through 3-pin terminal block implemented via:. Microchip MCP2517/18FD (SPI) CAN controller with 2Kbyte buffer space. Microchip MCP2562FD CAN transceiver. Misc. Jumpers to connect a standard 120Ω CAN bus termination resistor and for disabling transmit access to the CAN...
Computerscnx-software.com

JTAG Hat for Raspberry Pi eases debugging with OpenOCD

Low-level debugging can be performed with a JTAG debugger and OpenOCD open-source software, but since not everybody may have a JTAG debugger at home, some have reverted to using the Raspberry Pi as a JTAG debugger, and you’ll find instructions for cabling and installing the software on the Internet. Matt...
ElectronicsLiliputing

Kobo Elipsa is a 10.3 inch E Ink tablet with stylus support (leaks)

Kobo currently sells a line of eBook readers with screen sizes ranging from 6 to 8 inches. Now it looks like the company is preparing to launch its largest model yet. The Kobo Elipsa features a 10.3 inch E Ink touchscreen display and support for pen input, which makes it as much an E Ink tablet as an eReader.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People

In 2018 Vice published AC Dumlao’s 100 Ways to Make the World Better for Non-Binary People No day like today to work on using your cis privilege to promote equity. As a trans, non-binary advocate and educator, I’m continually asked: how do I be a good ally? Compiled via my experiences as a non-binary person and crowdsourced insights from my awesome friends on social media, here is a list of 100 ways to make the world better for non-binary folks. While the following is not the Definitive Cis Allyship List, it’s a great place to start.
Computersadafruit.com

COMING SOON – Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT

COMING SOON – Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT. Coming soon! Sign up to be notified when we get these in the store!. Power over Ethernet (PoE) can make your project wiring a breeze – instead of needing a wire for power and data, you can use one Ethernet cable for both!
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I just wanted to drop you a line to say I appreciate the adaboxs. I am an inspiring maker and the kits spark new ideas. I am a paramedic, during the past year with COVID it has been great to look forward to something and have something to do to unwind. I appreciate all you all do. Thank you.
Technologyadafruit.com

Camera Display Stand #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This thing is a display stand for holding cameras equipped with a tripod screw. Specifically designed to hold and coordinate with a Yashica-C, a twin lens reflex film camera made in the 1960’s. Use a 1/2-inch long machine screw with 1/4-20 thread and rounded head to attach stand to camera...
Technologyadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Cluster Rack #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This is a case designed for housing 8 Raspberry Pis along with a 140mm PC Fan. The body consists of 2 Parts, the Frame and the Fan Cover. A Caddy needs to be printed for every Raspberry Pi that will be housed in this case. Expect a total Print Time of around 3-4 days at 80mm/s. Despite being fairly large parts, they will still fit on smaller Printers such as an Ender 3.
Designadafruit.com

Toy Yes/No #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Good for games or teaching a simple Y/N button shared by tomasz_chicken on Thingiverse:. Battery_holder attached to the Bottom with cyanoacrylate glue. Speaker fixed with hot glue. Some screws to attach the Top to the Bottom and the Battery_cover. And 2.4x14mm TIG for lanyard. Have you considered building a 3D...