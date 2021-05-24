Workin’ on an E-Ink Trinkey
Here’s the start of an E-Ink trinkey for adding a display to a computer/SBC without fuss. we’d load U2IF onto the board so the display can be controlled over CPython. The RP2040 is plenty fast for the job and has tons of RAM in case we want it to be standalone. maybe could even use it to control a 7-color EPD. to plug in a display, use a https://www.adafruit.com/product/4230 so it can go anywhere – thankfully all EPD’s have the same pinout! There was a little space so we kept a Stemma QT connector on as well.blog.adafruit.com