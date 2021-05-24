631 S Eaton Street
This UPDATED 3 BD & 3.5 BA Rowhome Has Been Remodeled With Every Detail In Mind! Updates Include: Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors & Newer Staircase; Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry w/ Imported Italian Tile; Chef's Kitchen w/ Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Crown Molding. Newer Roof, Electrical, Plumbing & Utilities. Plenty of Natural Sunlight Throughout! Upgraded Trim Package. The Deck off the Upper Level is the Perfect Place to Relax & Unwind! Off Street Parking Available! It Doesn't Get Better Than This! Make It Yours!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com