MLS

10905 Baskerville Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing townhome in the highly sought-after Timbergrove Community. This home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The main level features an eat-in kitchen, a separate dining room, and a large family room on the main level. Upstairs you+GGll find three large bedrooms. The master suite has a massive walk-in closet in a large en-suite master bathroom. The walkout level basement is very spacious and could be utilized as a playroom, movie room, or a gym, and it has an additional half bathroom downstairs. Enjoy outdoor dining and grilling from your deck that backs to the very private and secluded wooded area.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Harvard, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Victorian Home That Once Housed a Newspaper

Now's your chance to own a little bit of the town of Harvard's history: the former home of The Harvard Post is now up for sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 7,025 square feet. Bedrooms:...
Grocery & Supermaketluxuryrealestate.com

11462 Morgan Lane

Absolutely Charming Home on an Extra Large 7,200 Lot, Just Waiting for it's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Fruit Trees (Banana, Grapefruit & Tangerine), Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed that Provides Lots of Storage Space. this Adorable Home has Great Curb Appeal and an Extra Long Driveway to 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Light & Bright Large Open Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Lovingly Maintained Home Features: Brand New Coretec Laminate Flooring, Brand New Designer Paint Inside and Out, Partial Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings, Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newly Re-Surfaced Kitchen Countertops, Re-Glazed Bathtub, Brand New Winter-White Carpeting, High Baseboards, and More! From the Living Area you Walk Down The Hall to all the Bedrooms which includes 1 Bedroom that Overlooks the Lovely Backyard. This Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at Any Given Time & Day! Quick Freeway Access will make Commuting a Breeze. Close to Shopping, Supermarkets, Schools, Dining and Entertainment Venues. As an Added Bonus, Disneyland is only a Few Minutes away. World Class Beaches are only a Short Drive too. The Perfect Home for Someone Looking to Make it their Own. This is a Great Opportunity to Own a Home in Garden Grove with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1802 Metzerott Road , A-6

Condo in desirable location. Largest in the community. 3 bedrooms, with master bath, Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Near upcoming new metro. Near Univ of MD, schools, shops, public transportation, 495, 95, and main roads. Listing courtesy of Elite Properties, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2817 Jermantown Road , #308

Gorgeous, Sunny, Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with Open Floor Plan at Treebrooke! One Garage Parking Space Conveys! - Immaculate, Move-in Condition! Over $20K in Recent Improvements Including New Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Microwave, New Floors in Kitchen, Laundry Room and Balcony, New Light Fixtures and Fresh Carpet and Paint! Attractive Bathrooms with New Lighting, Fixtures and Recently Upgraded Vanities - Granite Countertop in One Bathroom. Marble Flooring in the Foyer! Separate Living and Dining Spaces - Eat-in Kitchen. Plenty of Natural Sunlight throughout the Unit. Relax from Your 3rd Floor Balcony with Newly Upgraded Surface with a View of the Beautiful Trees and Landscaping with the Pool and Clubhouse in the Background! Spacious Bedrooms - with Carpet - Master Bedroom has Walk-in Closet - Convenient Laundry/Utility Room in Unit - Plenty of Parking in the Lot Out Front for Residents and Visitors! Loads of Amenities at Treebrooke! - Community Pool and Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground and Car Wash Area! Condo Fee Includes the Amenities, Water, Sewer, Trash, Building, Grounds and Elevator Maintenance. Unbeatable Location! Plenty of Restaurants, Shopping Centers and Banks Nearby. Close to Tysons, Vienna, the Mosaic District, Fairfax Corner, City of Fairfax and Easy Access to I-66, I-495 and Rt 123! Borge Street and Blake Lane Park Nearby - 2B or 466 Bus is Just a Few Steps Away in Front for Your Ride to the Dunn Loring or Vienna Metro! (1.5 Miles)
Real Estatedurangohomesforsale.com

7582 Road 39

River front property in the heart of the historic and spectacular Mancos Valley! This immaculate and versatile working ranch property includes a remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath residence on 98.63 +/- acres with senior water rights. . Cloaked in mature cottonwood trees and extremely private- the property meanders along both sides of the Mancos River for approximately 1/2 mile. The comfortable 2229 square foot, 4bedroom/2 bath ranch house has been updated and remodeled including fully remodeled bathrooms, lighting fixtures, window coverings, and an expanded living space made more enjoyable with a new high efficiency Jotul wood stove insert. The home features a great floor plan with a sunroom. private master bedroom, and an open kitchen and living space terrific for relaxing and entertaining.The large sun room on the south side offers bonus multi purpose living space thats great for an office, studio, or additional living space Every inch of this property shows pride of ownership and attention to detail . Pastures have been diligently cared for and offer both grazing and hay production options. Morton style horse barn with 2 stalls and tack room . Additional exterior features include a high fenced garden by the river, detached 2 car garage, tool shed, and large tractor shed. You'll also love the shaded picnic area with fire ring along the river. Fields are fenced and cross-fenced for ease of use and rotation. Excellent water rights via the Exon and Bolen ditches as well as seep/sub-irrrigated pasture on the south side of the river. Irrigation water is pressurized in gated pipe.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8033 Inverness Ridge Road

Best choice in Inverness Village... contemporary end unit townhome with upgrades. Major kitchen renovation in 2018 added stainless appliances, soft-close cabinets, extra recessed and pendant lighting, hardwoods, granite. All bathrooms renovated 2017 with new plumbing, upper level baths have floor to ceiling tile, new lights, hardware; main waste lines replaced. Upper closets have built-in organization systems. New LVP floor in LL utility room with all asbestos tile removed, tested, trenched drains and sump pump added. Newer washer/dryer. Hardwoods through main and upper levels, new paint on main level, deck and patio power washed. Rear yard is level and backs to trees/common area. Trees trimmed and yard cleaned. Great parking in front of home, popular school cluster... see it today, this one is move in ready with all the work done for you! Simply awaiting your personal touch!
Harwood, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3665 Solomons Island Road

$200,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDAA468304. Location, location, location! Build your dream home on this 3.53 acre lot located in a highly sought after location on Solomons Island Road in Harwood. This is a nice wooded lot which will afford you plenty of privacy. SDR FAMILY HOMES will build you the home of your choice to your specifications. Please see the 3D tour below to see just one of your options.3D Tour: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YGFRfs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&autorotate=1.5&autop=20&autopalt=1&thumbs=1&info=0&logo=0Please give me a call, I'd love to work with you. The entrance to this lot is to the left as soon as you turn into the Hospice House parking lot.3.2 miles to Edgewater8 miles to Downtown Annapolis29.8 miles to Washington, DC34.9 miles to Baltimore.
Great Falls, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

426 Montpelier Road

Lovely 5 Acre Lot Backing to over 400 Acres of Trees. Build your dream home in a private setting in Great Falls. This is your chance to be a part of this lovely neighborhood Chinquapin Manor. Electricity is at the site. New Survey is in progress. See VIEW DOCMENTS for other information. No Sign on Property yet. Lot is located down a shared easement to both 434 & 426. ** Please park on Montpelier before making a left down the easement and walk to the lot location. There is no room to turn around at this time and the owner of 434 would prefer not to use his driveway to turn around.
Baltimore County, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

905 Coleridge Road

Great location in Baltimore county. 15 minutes to the airport, Towson, Columbia, and Baltimore. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished recreation room in the basement, or 4th bedroom. Large attic for storage. Finished hardwood floors. Fenced backyard with shed. 2 car off-street parking. Well maintained. Listing courtesy of Select Premium...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5911 Edsall Road , #414

Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen was renovated few years ago. All utilities included in the condo fee except any plug ins. The amenities include: Fitness Center, Swimming pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Sauna, 24 hour security, two (2) assigned parking, Dog walk trail, extra storage space. Close to shopping and restaurants, I-395/495, Van Dorn Metro Station, Old Town Alexandria.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8125 Scotts Level Road

Lovely semi-detached ranch style home is losing it's dedicated owner of 18 years. Well maintained, spacious, and welcoming home with vaulted ceilings in the main living space. Large front windows allow for steady doses of natural light. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and the living and dining rooms. Ceramic tile in the foyer area, kitchen, and basement. Basement is perfect for entertaining guests. There is also powder room on the lower level and an extra room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or an office/study. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Long driveway that can accommodate up to 3 cars. Large backyard for your next family event. Conveniently located just a short distance from a subway stop and approximately 7 minutes to the beltway. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6851 Dunbar Road

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED LARGE 3-BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 1-CAR DETACHED GARAGE. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH 42-INCH CABINETS AND PANTRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FULL BATH TOTALLY REMODELED. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. FENCED FRONT YARD, NICE-SIZED FRONT PORCH, REAR YARD. 1-CAR GARAGE. WELL KEPT HOME. SOME MINOR COSMETIC ITEMS STILL TO BE DONE INCLUDING ADDITIONAL CLEANING/POWER WASHING. WELCOME TO YOUR NEW AFFORDABLE HOME!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11822 Roosevelt Road

PRISTINE one level living. Home includes many upgrades to include gourmet kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances, DR area leading to deck and big rear yard, large LR with bay window, newly painted and new flooring, crown molding, ceramic tile, recess lighting, upgraded master bath to include custom tile, renovated hall bath also, large bedrooms, large finished rec room & shed. RV parking is allowed. Close to I-95, VRE, commuter lot, shopping and schools.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1847 Orrstown Road

Beautifully updated Bi-Level home on . 82 acres. This property offers 3 / potentially 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Large kitchen w/ Tile backsplash, Island/ Breakfast Bar, Dining Room w/ exposed ceiling beams, living room, office/ 4th bedroom, Spacious Family room & Laundry room. Updates to include - Newer Laminate Flooring throughout, New Tiled Bathrooms, Newer A/C / Heat pump w/ Oil Backup 2019, Newer Tankless Water Heater 2019, New Water Filtration system installed 2020. Exterior features to include covered rear deck off the kitchen, Lower level Patio, Fenced in 35x16 Raised Garden beds, Detached 3rd Car Garage w/ additional storage & Portable Chicken Coup. Note: Chicken Coup is negotiable depending on buyers interest.
Warrenton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8721 Meetze Road

Total of 250 Acres on 2 parcels. Parcel 6993-73-3922 190.36 Acres and Parcel 6993-92-3603 60.09 Acres. NO EASEMENTS, SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL. ONLY 2 MILES FROM TOWN OF WARRENTON. Shop/Building in excellent condition. Electricity & Well Water on site. Amazing land and potential to develop. $500K worth of. Listing courtesy of Samson...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7507 South Osborne Road

VACANT LOT TO BE BUILT!Build Your Dream Home on over 2 Acres of Land! Build the Timberlake Linden Model. You have the option to choose the home you build on this lot spacious 2 Acre Lot.Enjoy all the fabulous design appointments in a smaller plan that offers a tremendous value. Loads of customization options are available including a main level +G+owners choice+G- space, side load garage, loft as entertaining area or bedroom, and a lower level with optional rec room, another bedroom and bath, game room, wet bar, media and exercise rooms. The main attraction in the Linden is the flexibility. Make this home yours today!Amenities:4-7 Bedrooms/3.5 +GG 6.5 Baths3rd Car (Tandem) GarageSmaller Version of Our Award-Winning Hawthorne ModelMain Level Owner+GGs Choice Room or Full In-Law SuiteOptional Loft, for Entertaining or Bedroom SpaceMain Level LibraryFamily Foyer/Arrival Center/Drop ZoneCustom Lower Level w/ Rec Room, Media/Theater Room, Wet Bar, Exercise Room, Game Room & BedroomPlease Note on the pictures somewhere the following:+G+ Room dimensions may vary. Prices, availability, and specifications may change without notice. Some photography may be used for illustrative purposes and contain structural options or designer features that are not included as standard. Certain materials may be discontinued or substituted. Please see Scott Smith at Timberlake Design Build (443.934.1031) to learn how you can personalize your new home with optional features and upgrades. +G+
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5002 Skinners Neck Road

Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13530 Penn Shop Road

Welcome to 13530 Penn Shop Rd. This 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house has the original charm and finishes you'd expect to see from the 1950s across the 1,000+ sq ft of the main level. The kitchen is equipped with all of the necessary appliances. The original hardwood floors run through all three bedrooms and natural light floods each room. The lower level is partially finished with walkout access to the back yard. A garage door on the utility side of the lower level makes for convenient access to both the inside and out. There is a detached garage/workshop building to enjoy as well. Conditioned for both the summer and winter seasons, you'll loose track of time tinkering on projects inside. Convenient to local shopping, grocery, restaurants and commuter routes. Don't forget the public golf course access directly across the street. Endless possibilities inside and out with this well-loved, single owner property.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

153 Richmond Road

Beautifully remodeled ranch home located in a Ebb Tide Beach community. All new kitchen, bath, flooring, HVAC, tankless hot water heater, and paint. This one is move in ready. Lovely yard with awesome landscaping. Listing courtesy of United Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

95 Gallaher Road

120+ acres stone /stucco farm package with 3 subdivided, perc approved building lots. 95 Gallaher(108 acres) consists of a farm home built in the late 1850's that needs renovation/rehab(building has basically been gutted for the new owner to make their home), some newer windows are in place, a milking barn structure (the milking stations have been removed) it is approximately 50' x 80', 8 year old 60'x 80' x 18' pole barn with upgraded electric, roof, framing, insulation, floor drain etc, with 3 barn doors, one of the doors can accommodate a 14' high rv, 64 tillable acres, 30 pasture acres, 12 wooded acres, 34 x 30 granary, 12x 50 silo and multiple large sheds, a flowing stream. State of Maryland has an easement to the stream, No chemicals have been used on this farm in over 25yrs except fish oil, may be used as an organic farm, backs to Fair Hill Park Land. For horse lovers you will be happy to know that you can ride from your property up through Fail Hill. You could board horses for people to ride to Fair Hill. The three adjoing lots are subdivided and perc approved. Lot 1 is 10+ acres on corner of Gallaher Rd and Russell Rd, lot 2 is 1.68 acres and lot 3 is 1 acre.(Lot 2 & 3 have access from Russell Rd.