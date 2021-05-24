10905 Baskerville Road

Absolutely Charming Home on an Extra Large 7,200 Lot, Just Waiting for it's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Fruit Trees (Banana, Grapefruit & Tangerine), Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed that Provides Lots of Storage Space. this Adorable Home has Great Curb Appeal and an Extra Long Driveway to 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Light & Bright Large Open Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Lovingly Maintained Home Features: Brand New Coretec Laminate Flooring, Brand New Designer Paint Inside and Out, Partial Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings, Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newly Re-Surfaced Kitchen Countertops, Re-Glazed Bathtub, Brand New Winter-White Carpeting, High Baseboards, and More! From the Living Area you Walk Down The Hall to all the Bedrooms which includes 1 Bedroom that Overlooks the Lovely Backyard. This Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at Any Given Time & Day! Quick Freeway Access will make Commuting a Breeze. Close to Shopping, Supermarkets, Schools, Dining and Entertainment Venues. As an Added Bonus, Disneyland is only a Few Minutes away. World Class Beaches are only a Short Drive too. The Perfect Home for Someone Looking to Make it their Own. This is a Great Opportunity to Own a Home in Garden Grove with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!