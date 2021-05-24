newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

8303 Great Cove Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy home in Rural Fulton County. Large room sizes. Master and laundry on main level. Roof a few years old. Furnace new in December of 2020. Hot tub in sunroom needs repair. Drain pipe doesn't work, Have to dip the water out. Central air needs serviced. Great starter home.Cash or conventional loans.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Hot Properties#Hot Tub#Palmer Realty#Arlington Realty Inc#Rural Fulton County#Sale#Cozy Home#Sunroom#Drain Pipe#Dip#Repair#Central Air#Master#Idx Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2202 Cedar Cove Court

**Kindly wear face masks during showings and Remove shoes, Shoe covers provided** **PLS NOTE SELLER IS LOOKING FOR LONG TERM RENT BACK/LEASE ** Check out this kitchen, totally renovated and open floor plan with updated hard wood flooring and fresh paint. Updated baths too. Upper level has 3 generous Bedrooms with 2 Baths and a Balcony of off the Primary Bedroom, Primary Bedroom and the Bedroom over the garage are zoned separately to enable energy efficiency. Main level has an open and airy feel as the Kitchen/Breakfast room/living and dinging rooms flow into each other with a step down to create definition and style. Hardwood Floors galore and re finished and stained. Back yard has a freshly stained deck and a concrete patio to make for easy maintenance LL has a large rec .room and another multipurpose room with a full bath and spacious laundry room. Across the home is a updated tot lot for the neighbors, also enjoy Lake Audubon, Nature Trails of Reston, Reston Town Center and much more.
Stockbridge, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Spectacular Stockbridge Home!

A one-of-a-kind Stockbridge luxury home. Mansion design. Every room features quality touches throughout. The Living Room/Great Room boasts two fireplaces and terrific exterior views from expansive decorative windows. The first floor Master Bedroom Suite includes a very comfortable sitting room and a state-of-the art Master Bath. Conveniently placed off the Master Bedroom on the nearby deck is a wonderful Gunite-lined hot tub. The formal Dining Room boasts a fireplace along with impressive exterior views. The spacious eat-in Kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances neatly positioned amongst attractive custom cabinetry. Leave the kitchen, go out and notice the delightful Gunite heated pool with its attractive waterfall feature. While outside, also notice the perennial gardens and extensive professional landscaping. There is a lot more to enjoy about this very special property, like a highly efficient natural gas heating system. Bottom line: this listing must be seen to be fully appreciated.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

720 Pelican Point Cove

This impressive estate home is situated on 1.5 lots in the prestigious gated community of The Sanctuary. The property boasts a beautiful zen water feature towards the front entrance which opens into a towering foyer. Notable features include 100 ft of deep water frontage, first floor master suite, large formal dining room, temperature controlled wine room, large family room with bar off the club room, gourmet kitchen with subzero, miele & thermador appliances, full smart home technology with cameras surrounding the interior and exterior, whole house generator, theatre room, natural gas fireplace, sauna, gym, and misting system to keep you cool by the pool and outdoor seating areas. This gorgeous home has been impeccably maintained.
Spotsylvania County, VARichmond.com

6210 Stubbs Cove Ln, Spotsylvania, VA 22551

Captivating waterfront retreat at Lake Anna with recent improvements. Sitting on more than 3 acres on the public side of the lake, embraced by beautiful tall trees providing warm privacy. This home offers over 3,300 SQFT, with 3 spacious BDRMS, 3 full BTHS, & a massive deck overlooking the lake & your very own fire pit. The first floor offers vaulted ceilings & an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a large island, eating bar area, beautiful stone work & tile, & a separate dining area, all from which you will enjoy relaxing lake views. The first floor spacious master suite, has a beautiful newly renovated master bathroom including corner tub, tile throughout, a large walk-in shower and double vanity. The big walk-out basement is perfect for games, relaxing, recreation and spreading out with family and friends; it includes an additional room you can use as a fourth bedroom (NTC), full bath and laundry room. Outside includes a large, well-manicured yard -- with fire pit area -- leading down to your own dock for swimming, fishing and boating. Large attached two-car garage. Would make a great rental property!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

15673 Fox Cove Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Not only an amazing home with many upgraded features, but an exceptional location backing up to the 3-acre neighborhood park and playground! This Boone built floor plan offers an abundance of living space and quality. You deserve the best with 5 bedrooms, plus an amazingly LARGE finished 3rd floor Rec room featuring a half bath, closets & walk-in storage space. A grand 2-story foyer is surrounded by both a formal dining room with tray ceiling and a formal columned living room. A first-floor office/temp bedroom adjoins the full bath. Family Room with gas fireplace opens into the upgraded eat-in kitchen w/granite breakfast bar/island. Off the kitchen is a large covered/screened and partially heated summertime porch. The 1st floor laundry room is very spacious with cabinets & laundry sink. Moving to the second floor you will find a spacious primary bedroom with his/hers walk in closets. The spa-worthy primary bedroom bathroom has double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, & linen closet. Four additional bedrooms offer lots of closet space. All this with a two-car garage, extra storage, and a 5+ minute walk down to the reservoir or a 2+ minute walk to the clubhouse and pool!
Visual Artarchitizer.com

House COVE(R) // TOUCH Architect

A two-story single-detached house settles in a village near Suvarnabhumi Airport, with its size of 150 square meters, located in only two-third part of 256 square meters plot. It was too small for a family with five members; a couple with two kids and grandma. The rest one-third of the land was left over with no usage; thus, it is turned into another extension house. Not only small curve-triangular land shape, but also located at the corner which connects to both sides of public street.
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

The boat builder behind the infamous ‘cube yacht’ is now selling his South Tampa home

An over-the-top cracker-style home built and designed by a man known for his over-the-top ships is now on the market in South Tampa. Located at 2520 W Conley Ave., the 3,383-square-foot home was built in 1981 by well-known marine architect Fritz Schmid. Unless you spend a ton of the out on the water, Schmid is probably best known locally as the guy behind the iconic steel cube yacht, an 84-foot long geometric barge with 18-foot hydraulic legs that's been the source of plenty of outlandish rumors over the years.
Home & Gardentalbotspy.org

House of the Week: “Magnolia Cove”

On the day I visited this property, I drove through dense foliage on a short gravel driveway that opened up to a circular drive around the front of the house. Even though it was midday on a weekend, I was immediately struck by the sense of peace and quiet. The 3.5 acre elongated site along Irish Creek offers privacy from the mature trees and flowering shrubbery that surrounds the property perimeter at the road and adjacent properties. The house was built parallel to the outermost edge of the shoreline for panoramic water views and the pool’s angled shape follows the curve of the shoreline for maximum water views.
Real Estatestuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sunset Cove Condos May 2021 Market Report

For May 2021, there are no condos available for purchase in the Sunset Cove condos of North Stuart on the Saint Lucie River. There are also no condos currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 2 Sunset Cove condos have sold. Sales prices were $368,000 and $487,500. This equals an average sales price of $427,750 which is $264.13 per sq. ft. of living area. Sales prices averaged 97% of list price and were on the market for an average of 13 days before going under contract.
Chicago, ILyochicago.com

A River North studio #704 at the amenity-rich SixForty apartments

SixForty is an architecturally-distinctive new apartment tower in the heart of River North’s Gallery District at 640 N Wells St. SixForty offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments with upscale finishes, 9-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring throughout and in-unit washer / dryers. There’s also a restaurant-grade demonstration kitchen, fireside library and dining suite, and bespoke gaming lounge at the rooftop level. The 5th floor amenities include an open-air grill terrace and pro-grade fitness and golf facilities.
Montana Statecentury21bigsky.com

Home for Sale at 20221 Montana Hwy 35 in Bigfork, Montana for $15,000,000

$15,000,000 | 7 Beds | 7 Baths | 9,046 Sq. Ft. An opportunity to own one of the finest properties on Flathead Lake. Enter through the gate & wind down paved roadways through 13.78 treed acres to the 706 ft of gorgeous shoreline including a private marina encased by 165' of u-shaped concrete dock, 3 covered boat docks, personal use 1,000 gallon gas tank & loading ramp. Wander across miles of carefully laid pathways, extensive stone stairs, retaining walls, patios, fire pit, hot tub, lawn & floral gardens on the way to the lake cabana, separate office/guest house, pavillion, gazebo, 2,660 sq ft shop + carport & 3 RV spaces then arriving at the masterpiece, the 6,884 sq ft main residence. The 1935-built log lodge was restored/expanded In 2005 & more than doubled in size in 2015 to create separate but inclusive living spaces. The log structure has been carefully & meitulously upgraded with modern amenities while retaining the character & authenticity of the original construction performed by the same builder, Art Whitney, that built the Flathead Lake Lodge. In 2015, the current owners more than doubled the size of the residence creating an additional separate but inclusive environment incorporating all the modern conveniences you would expect of a structure of this magnitude. A complete list of amenities is included in the DOCUMENTS icon labeled Good Medicine Camp Attributes. The infrastructure on the property includes tons of carefully designed & crafted rock landscape, retaining walls, walkways & patios. The property is served by 3 different water rights including a deep well producing over 100 gallons per minute. There are 7 strategically located fire hydrants served by a 20hp pump generating water from the lake which also provides water for the sprinkler system. The new septic system has additional capacity should additional buildings be required. There are more details, plats & maps included in the DOCUMENTS icon. NMAR 22107784.
MusicTravel Weekly

The Original Tour and Bath Bus Company rebranded to Tootbus

The Original Tour bus company has been rebranded as Tootbus and improved its trade portal to make it easier for travel agents to book its sightseeing trips. Sister brand Bath Bus Company has also become Tootbus as part of the groupwide overhaul. The companies are owned by transportation parent company...
Lifestylefrommers.com

To Cool Down This Summer, Rent a Private Pool by the Hour Wherever You Are

With apologies to ice cream trucks and darkened movie theaters, a swimming pool is the most effective antidote to blazing summer temperatures. Fortunately, there's an easy and reasonably affordable way to take a refreshing, chlorinated dip during your next warm-weather vacation (or staycation), even if you've booked lodgings that lack a pool on the premises.
Sandy, UTKUTV

Simply Amish Furniture at Vintage Oak

(KUTV) — Summer is fast approaching and now is the perfect time to get your furniture on order for the holidays. With the lingering supply chain disruptions from COVID, we all need to think ahead this year. Order now, during the Memorial Day sale, and enjoy the summer knowing your furniture will be here in time for the Holidays.
Interior Designthecamarilloacorn.com

Five reasons to refresh your outdoor living space for all seasons

Last year, many people took a fresh look at their outdoor living spaces, as life outdoors became of renewed importance as spaces to gather together. Backyards transformed into stay-cation retreats, and front entries were revamped into spaces for social distancing reminiscent of old-fashioned porches. No matter where you live, your...
Beauty & FashionCleveland News - Fox 8

Best affordable loungewear for hot weather

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it’s too hot to hang outdoors, you should kick back and relax indoors with some affordable loungewear. While all loungewear is made for comfort, only some pieces are suitable for warm-weather wear. Fortunately, there’s a wide variety of lightweight,...
Des Moines, IAsuperhits1027.com

Cost of chlorine tablets for pools, hot tubs goes up

DES MOINES — Iowans with a private pool or hot tub who have leftover chlorine disinfectant from last year are lucky. An explosion last fall at a plant in Louisiana destroyed 1.5 million pounds of chlorine and Iowa Parks and Recreation Association CEO Steven Jordison says that has caused the price of chlorine tablets to spike this year.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Riva Corsaro motor yacht Unknown for sale

The 29.8 metre Riva Corsaro motor yacht dubbed Unknown has been listed for sale by Marco Fiorani of Idea Yachts. Built in GRP and launched in La Spezia by Italian yard Ferretti Group in October 2018, this model is one of the Corsaro 100 series. Featuring an arrow-shaped prow and...