Real Estate

4236 Towanda Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRun don't walk for this well kept gem. Lovingly cared for by the same owner for over 60 years! The home is surrounded by home owners, some of who have been there for decades or even moved away and came back and purchased in this neighborhood. From the front to the back you'll find serenity on your covered front porch or in your oasis in the back yard which in addition to the beautiful landscaping includes a composite deck, shed and a parking pad for easy off street parking! There are beautiful security screen doors on the front and back. Inside you have spacious bedrooms and living and separate dining room. Central air and heat. The club basement has lots of space for entertaining and includes a built in bar, laundry area, and full bath with a shower. Perfect for a 1st time home buyer or an investor looking to add to their portfolio. For this value it comes AS-IS!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1244 Battery Avenue

This lovely, garage townhome located in the heart of Federal Hill on the beautifully tree lined Battery Avenue is a stunner! Freshly painted throughout and tastefully updated with black hardware, this home is spotless. Both bathrooms have just been updated with new tile, lighting and vanities. The main level offers hardwood flooring throughout, a half bath, recessed lighting, a separate dining area, spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and garage access. The upper level features hardwood flooring throughout, the laundry (so you don't have to carry it up and down the stairs), two GIANT primary suites with enough space in each room to offer a dedicated work from home area or gym equipment (yes there is plenty of room for your Peloton). The rear entry garage makes for easy and secure parking. Walkable to many local amenities including the newly updated Cross Street market!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3617 Liberty Heights Avenue

WOW.......THIS END OF GROUP HOME IS A MUST SEE!!! THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN FULL BATHROOM WITH ALL NEW CARPET FULLY RENOVATED BATHROOMS WITH CERAMIC TILE, ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE ISLAND, HARDWOOD FLOORING, LED RECESS LIGHTING, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A HALF BATH. THIS HOME ALSO HAS A DECK ON THE REAR AND A 2 CAR GARAGE (NEW DOORS WILL BE INSTALLED ) THE GARAGE IS SOLD "AS IS".
Real Estatejerseydigs.com

This Whimsical Morganville Home is Right Out of a Fairytale, or Nightmare

Built in 1969, this ranch-style home features an extraordinary interior that won’t be found anywhere else. An artist’s delight, this home showcases distinctive wall and ceiling murals plus other quirky touches of décor. The property contains vaulted ceilings and skylights, with wood and exposed stone throughout. There are three bedrooms...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1306 Sherwood Avenue

You've been waiting for an affordable home in Ramblewood... Your wait is over! Don't miss out on this one. She is ready for you. 3 bedrooms! 2 full and 1 half baths! Off street parking... Schedule your tour before it is too late. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021...
Alexandria, VAjenwalker.com

2050 JAMIESON AVENUE, #1206

Welcome to Unit # 1206 at The Jamieson in the vibrant Carlyle District of Alexandria, Virginia! Luxury condominiums in the heart of Old Town, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo delivers plenty of living space and access to a fabulous rooftop terrace with stunning bird’s-eye vistas. An open floor plan, wide-plank wood floors, plantation shutters, neutral paint, and updated kitchen and bathrooms are just some of the fine features that create instant appeal.
Sterling, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 W Maple Avenue

Wonderfully maintained split foyer on a rare Sterling Park lot backing to golf course! Renovated kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to deck to enjoy the wooded golf course view. Hardwood flooring recently refinished, and fresh paint. Roof replaced in 2020. Listing...
Potomac, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Douglas Avenue

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome within walking distance to schools, stores, and recreational facility. Features central air and heat, deck off of kitchen, washer and dryer, 2 designated parking spots. Located approximately 1 mile from the interstate for access North and South. Listing courtesy of Potomac Housing Realtors, Llc. ©2021...
Grocery & Supermaketluxuryrealestate.com

11462 Morgan Lane

Absolutely Charming Home on an Extra Large 7,200 Lot, Just Waiting for it's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Fruit Trees (Banana, Grapefruit & Tangerine), Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed that Provides Lots of Storage Space. this Adorable Home has Great Curb Appeal and an Extra Long Driveway to 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Light & Bright Large Open Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Lovingly Maintained Home Features: Brand New Coretec Laminate Flooring, Brand New Designer Paint Inside and Out, Partial Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings, Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newly Re-Surfaced Kitchen Countertops, Re-Glazed Bathtub, Brand New Winter-White Carpeting, High Baseboards, and More! From the Living Area you Walk Down The Hall to all the Bedrooms which includes 1 Bedroom that Overlooks the Lovely Backyard. This Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at Any Given Time & Day! Quick Freeway Access will make Commuting a Breeze. Close to Shopping, Supermarkets, Schools, Dining and Entertainment Venues. As an Added Bonus, Disneyland is only a Few Minutes away. World Class Beaches are only a Short Drive too. The Perfect Home for Someone Looking to Make it their Own. This is a Great Opportunity to Own a Home in Garden Grove with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!
Sugarcreek, OHFarm and Dairy

1,856 square ft. home and misc.

Location: 1730 C.R. 140, Sugarcreek, OH 44681. From Walnut Creek take S.R. 39 East to C.R. 420 South to C.R. 140 East to property. Located across from Sharon Mennonite Church. Signs Posted!. Located just outside of Walnut Creek is a brick ranch home up for absolute auction. If you are...
Real Estatecircaoldhouses.com

Griffith Avenue Stunner

This beautiful Griffith Avenue home has been professionally restored using authentic period materials and special replicas to maintain historical integrity. Modern amenities have been expertly integrated, making this a home everyone can feel comfortable in. The main level features a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with fireplace, a gathering room with wet bar and soapstone countertop, a spacious kitchen with quartz countertops & bright dining area, and an inviting den with wood paneling, glass-front cabinetry, and another fireplace. There’s also a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with luxury bath, large closet, and gas fireplace. Rewired antique light fixtures throughout! The walk-up basement has additional spaces, a half bath, glass-front cabinetry in 2 rooms, and another fireplace.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Charter Oak Avenue

The wait is over! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautifully renovated home nestled in Roland Park Community is ready for its new owner. The details throughout are unmatched! The open floor plan concept, tray ceilings, bluetooth theater speakers throughout, and the beautiful show stopping kitchen with a granite waterfall island is like no other. The main floor also features a half bath and leads to a beautifully landscaped yard and deck! Perfect for gathering, BBQ's, gardening, and so much more. Let's not forget the luxury owner suite found on the 2nd floor and fully finished basement in lower level! Act fast, this well detailed home will not be available long. 1 year Home Warranty Included.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 Cutler Avenue

Building lot in Town of Louisa. Water and Sewer fees have been paid. Existing home has been removed. Listing courtesy of William A. Cooke, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-25T11:54:12.63.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

724 Frederick Avenue

All the charm of yesteryear with today's modern amenities, in a great neighborhood, walkable to downtown, the Green Trail and Shenandoah University. Finally, what you have been waiting for is here! A beautifully renovated Cape Cod that is truly move-in ready. Primary bedroom on first floor with walk in closet. New bath on the main level with large shower and double vanity. First floor laundry conveniently located. The butlers pantry in the hall way adds more storage and counter space to an updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, calcutta quartz countertops, wine refrigerator, all open to the dining room. The living room features new gas logs and an attached four season sunroom that can be used as a home office that overlooks the beautiful patio and backyard. Two large bedrooms and renovated bathroom complete the upstairs. No stone has been left unturned. This stunner won't last long!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

981 Russell Avenue

Large ground level end unit office condo.6 offices, a 10 persons waiting area, 2 restroom and a kitchenette. Can uses as a doctor office,Yoga Studio or divided into share professional use office. Handicap parking infront the unit ! Plenty of FREE parking. Nice features, room paging system and sound-insulated walls and sealed doors. Convenient location, close to I-270, Costco,Sam Club ,Hotel and Restaurants.
Real Estateatproperties.com

1746 N Artesian Avenue

Stunning West Bucktown almost brand new construction SFH! Steps from the 606, this 5 bedroom/3.1 Bath home will impress. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & custom cabinetry. Luxurious primary suite offers walk in closet, spacious bath with beautiful soaking tub, heated floors and shower with body sprays. Custom millwork & wainscoting throughout. Skylights, wood burning fireplace, family room & spacious lower level recreation room with wet bar, full sized laundry room (additional W/D upstairs) heated floors & surround sound. Charming front porch, turf lawn, rear brick paver patio , 2 car garage along with recently finished amazing garage Ipe roof deck by Chicago Roof Deck and Garden complete this stunning home!
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

1045 Madison Avenue

The Benson’s Limestone Façade Nears Pinnacle at 1045 Madison Avenue in Carnegie Hill, Manhattan. Exterior work is shaping up on The Benson, an 18-story condominium building at 1045 Madison Avenue in the Carnegie Hill section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Peter Pennoyer and developed by The Naftali Group, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 16 residential units spread across 59,032 square feet, for an average of 3,700 square feet apiece, as well as 3,993 square feet of ground-floor retail. There will be three penthouses, and the majority of the homes will be full-floor layouts. The property is located between East 79th and East 80th Streets, a short walk from Central Park.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

826 E Belvedere Avenue

This 1,560 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 and 1 half bath with a partially finished basement can be yours! It is in the picturesque Chinquapan/Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore. Within walking distance of several parks. Minutes from Belvedere Square, dining, and shopping. Easy access to Charles St, and to I-83. This home was built in 1937, built to last, however, it won't stay on the market long. It has a spacious living room, and a small separated dining room. The basement has a bar area. This home is priced to sell, and is being sold As/Is.
Hamden, CTScribe

51 Bagley Avenue

Second Floor Two Bedroom - This updated second-floor two-bedroom is located in Hamden CT. This property has a large private backyard with easy access from a backdoor entry off the kitchen. You will find that it can offer you newly glossy hardwood flooring throughout and a new fresh coat of paint.
MLSjanefischer.com

521 N Jackson Avenue

One Owner Ranch Home in Parker's Addition. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single stall detached garage. Hardwood floors under the carpet throughout the main floor. Unfinished basement with great space to make a family or rec room. Large rear yard. Make the call to see the home TODAY!. Listing information ©...
Home & Gardenatproperties.com

1468 Scott Avenue

Beautifully renovated throughout including a stunning new custom kitchen with a sub-zero fridge, wolf oven/range, soft close drawers and quartz countertops. A new primary bath and hall bath with double vanity, all new lighting and light fixtures, refinished floors, new carpeting, new back deck and fence, new landscaping, hardscaping, and more. Open circular floorplan, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen area, crown molding, laundry on the second floor, skylights and ample sunlight throughout. All four bedrooms on the second floor are spacious and have great storage, with walk-in closets in multiple bedrooms. A finished basement with an open recreational space, media area and large storage room. Beautifully landscaped backyard with a large deck for lounging/dining and fully fenced. An attached 2 car garage with mudroom area. Walk to town and Corwin park, a great location!