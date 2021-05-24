203 Cutler Avenue

Run don't walk for this well kept gem. Lovingly cared for by the same owner for over 60 years! The home is surrounded by home owners, some of who have been there for decades or even moved away and came back and purchased in this neighborhood. From the front to the back you'll find serenity on your covered front porch or in your oasis in the back yard which in addition to the beautiful landscaping includes a composite deck, shed and a parking pad for easy off street parking! There are beautiful security screen doors on the front and back. Inside you have spacious bedrooms and living and separate dining room. Central air and heat. The club basement has lots of space for entertaining and includes a built in bar, laundry area, and full bath with a shower. Perfect for a 1st time home buyer or an investor looking to add to their portfolio. For this value it comes AS-IS!