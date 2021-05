Get to know the life and career of State Executive Committee Member, Beth Cox. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Michael Detwiler talks with State Executive Committee Member, Beth Cox. They discuss her life growing up in West Tennessee and the events that brought her to the Upper Cumberland, her experiences being involved with the Republican Party in Overton County, her time on the Election Commission, as well as what her role as a State Executive Committee Member entails.