newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1914 Abbey Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is nestled on a quiet street in a small enclave of homes backing to woodlands for ultimate privacy! A bright open floor plan with plenty of living space on 3 finished levels, bay window, decorative moldings, updated lighting, patio and large fenced-in yard backing to majestic trees are just a few reasons this home is so special, while fresh on trend neutral paint and brand new carpeting throughout and more make it move in ready! ****** An open foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room where bay window streams light illuminating new plush neutral carpet, warm neutral paint, and crisp white crown molding. The open kitchen has a large custom island, and earth toned flooring that flows into the dining room with a lighted ceiling fan and glass sliding doors opening to a patio and fantastic fenced-in back yard with woodlands beyond, a perfect private oasis for indoor and outdoor entertaining! Back inside, a laundry room and half bath round out the main level. ****** Ascend the stairs to the light filled master bedroom boasting new carpeting, a lighted ceiling fan, decorative moldings, and double reach in closets. Down the hall, you+GGll find 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms with new carpeting, and a well-appointed hall bath with custom tile and tub/shower. ****** The expansive lower level family room has plenty of space for games, media, and relaxation, while a large den makes a perfect 4th bedroom or home office. All this in a quiet residential setting just minutes to I-70, Route 40, Medical Center, Community College and more! Everyone will love the plenty of nearby shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices! Don+GGt miss this wonderful opportunity for a great starter home!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Glass#Family Room#Crown Molding#Open Kitchen#Open Doors#Floor Space#Dining Room#White Space#Medical Center#Community College#Home#Bedroom#Majestic Trees#Yard#Nearby Shopping#Woodlands#Half Bath Round#Decorative Moldings#Bay Window Streams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Grocery & Supermaketluxuryrealestate.com

11462 Morgan Lane

Absolutely Charming Home on an Extra Large 7,200 Lot, Just Waiting for it's New Lucky Owners! It Boasts a Park-Like Backyard with Large Covered Patio, Expanse Lush Lawn, Fruit Trees (Banana, Grapefruit & Tangerine), Block Wall Fencing, and Huge Storage Shed that Provides Lots of Storage Space. this Adorable Home has Great Curb Appeal and an Extra Long Driveway to 2-Car Garage - Driveway Can Park Several Vehicles and has RV Potential. Upon Entry through an Added Front Security Door, You Step into a Very Light & Bright Large Open Living Room, Adjacent Dining Room, and Sunlit Kitchen with Eat-In Breakfast Nook. This Lovingly Maintained Home Features: Brand New Coretec Laminate Flooring, Brand New Designer Paint Inside and Out, Partial Copper Plumbing, Smooth Ceilings, Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newly Re-Surfaced Kitchen Countertops, Re-Glazed Bathtub, Brand New Winter-White Carpeting, High Baseboards, and More! From the Living Area you Walk Down The Hall to all the Bedrooms which includes 1 Bedroom that Overlooks the Lovely Backyard. This Backyard is Great for Entertaining and Relaxing with Family at Any Given Time & Day! Quick Freeway Access will make Commuting a Breeze. Close to Shopping, Supermarkets, Schools, Dining and Entertainment Venues. As an Added Bonus, Disneyland is only a Few Minutes away. World Class Beaches are only a Short Drive too. The Perfect Home for Someone Looking to Make it their Own. This is a Great Opportunity to Own a Home in Garden Grove with all the Benefits this Great City has to Offer!
Real Estatecircaoldhouses.com

A “Huffman” Historic Home

YES! A fully rehabbed home in the Huffman Historic District for under $100/SF. The list of new features must start with the gorgeous white kitchen set off with ceramic art above the sink. The generous cabinetry is supplemented by a floor to ceiling pantry adjacent to the breakfast area. The new hardwood floor carries you from the kitchen thru the dining room into the living room where we find an original marble mantle with its arched metal fire screen. Pay special attention to the new staircase designed and built by the owner to replace the narrow, steep original. This room leads to a new half bath and to the front room or “parlor” with its 8 foot windows and separate entry. Similar large windows are numerous throughout both 1st and 2nd floors providing a stunning amount of natural light. The 2nd floor offers four large bedrooms and two new ceramic baths. The home is positioned along the south boundary allowing for a large side and rear yard. The 2.5 car garage is only 10 years old. This home is in the heart of the Huffman Historic District – a short 2 minute walk to the DK Effect Pub and Gionino’s Pizza. If you are on your way from the Oregon Entertainment District, travel east on E. 5th Street for 7 tenths of a mile to June Street; turn left (North) and travel 1.5 blocks to #33 on your left.
Real Estatesheltonherald.com

Nic Abbey Luxury Homes by Lisa Nichols

For almost two decades, Lisa Nichols, owner of Nic Abbey Luxury Homes, has helped San Antonio area homebuyers bring their vision of the ideal home to life. Nichols, who is among the few female homebuilders in San Antonio, wasn’t always sure this was the career path she wanted to take. She learned the basics of the real estate development industry from her father, Walter Embrey, founder and chairman of San Antonio-based Embrey Partners. After graduating from SMU, Nichols spent several years working in property management for a Dallas firm before moving back to San Antonio to work for Embrey Partners. However, it was not that job but house hunting that turned out to be the game changer for Nichols. When she and her husband, Mitch, couldn’t find a house with the features they wanted, the couple decided to design and build one. I guess one could say Nichols’ aha moment occurred after they built a second house, put both on the market, and sold them in the same week. That pivotal experience was the inspiration for Nic Abbey Luxury Homes by Lisa Nichols, which has been in business since 2002. For the first five years, Nichols and her small staff only built spec houses, but today the company has grown into an award-winning luxury custom homebuilder. Nichols’ employees include her daughter, Embrey, the director of sales and marketing. The company works with some of Texas’ premiere architects and builds primarily in Terrell Hills, Olmos Park, and Alamo Heights. I recently talked to Nichols about architectural design trends and careers for women in construction.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Chiweeny Lane

To be built. Your daily escape awaits. 2+ acre lots available with limited restrictions. Featuring our most popular one level plan, The Weston. 1884 sqft with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and attached 2 car garage all over a full basement unfinished basement with rough plumbing for a future bathroom. Optional structural bump outs are available on this floorplan to make it grow up to 2100 sqft. Manor House Builders offers the custom home building experience that other builders don't with the confidence of years in the industry. Selling from our Williamsport MD location by appointment only.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1910 Bright Lane

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Don't miss out on your chance to put today's modern touches on this split foyer located in Owings. This home features a beautiful one acre lot and is located in Northern Calvert, close to Washington, D.C. , Andrews Air Force Base, Baltimore and Annapolis. Roof, siding and windows are less than 5 years young!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11235 Craig Lane

Well maintained home with garage, fenced yard and 2 sheds. Spacious light filled family room opens to rear patio and fenced rear yard. Kitchen with dining space, Corian counters and pantry. Three bedrooms and two remodeled baths, plus living room and nice front porch add to the coziness of this home. And let's not forget about the Solar Panels installed - last month's electric bill was $7.00!! You won't want to wait to see this home.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2606 Buckner Lane

Stunning Renovated Rowhouse!! This home features 4BR, 2 full bs, Gorgeous Kitchen w/Island & SS Appliances. Second kitchen basement or wet bar. New Cabinets, Beautiful top of the line quarters Counters, Beautiful backsplash .Hardwood Floors, Nice size lot front and back yard huge storage place Or workshop, private driveway. Finished Basement w/ Bedroom & Full Bath & More. Minutes From Metro and Dc 495 Suitland Parkway. great location .Won+GGt Last Long!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 Pultney Lane

Impeccably designed and maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome. This beautiful home was built by Lennar Builders in 2015 and boasts all the bells and whistles. Gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. The master's suite features a fabulous bath. Enjoy the lower level rec room with slider opening to a tranquil wooded viewCommunity offers a swimming pool plus a kiddie pool, 24hr fitness center, 3 dog parks, picnic area, community garden, 4 playgrounds and walking trails! Convenient to 695 & 100 for commuting Closely located to Ft Meade, Baltimore, major hwys, restaurants and shopping.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7723 Blueberry Hill Lane

POPULAR "CLASSIC" MODEL GARAGE TOWNHOME WITH GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING & DINING ROOMS. BRAND NEW GRANITE CONTER TOPS * NEWER HVAC AND HOT WATER HEATER, NEWER ROOF * BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC TILE IN THE KITCHEN, FOYER, & POWDER ROOM. SUPER MASTER SUITE W/ CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, SUPER BATH, & A WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPET & PAINT THROUGHOUT. BACKS TO OPEN SPACE * WALK TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND TOT LOT * TERRIFIC COMMUTER LOCATION * REC FEE $278 ANNUALLY.
Thiensville, WIMATC Times

101-140 Linden Lane

Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Laundry is in building and coin operated. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10180 Camelback Lane

Upgraded kitchen, great lot overlooking the golf course Screened large free form pool with overhang which is perfect of grilling or relaxing in the shade. tile and wood floors, new pool pump, and COMPLETE HURRICANE PROTECTION ( Impact windows, garage door and front door). You will love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings over looking your oversized patio & pool. NEWER MARBLE TILE ROOF (2006), Open contemporary floor plan with large great room. Easy walk to worship. Boca Greens is the home of the Boca Greens County Club. All residents can play the course on a pay-for-play basis. NO MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED. Boca Greens is a gated community of 586 586 homes This community is also the home of the Boca Greens County Club. All residents can play the course on a pay for play basis. No mem.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12779 Turberville Lane

This elegant 3,800 square foot Colonial in sought-after Franklin Farm features 5 bedrooms, 3+-+ bathrooms, main floor office, wide open kitchen/family room floorplan, separate dining room and living room, and a luxurious owner+GGs suite with a wood-burning fireplace. The fully finished basement provides a large rec room and an additional room to use as a craft room, gym, studio, or a second home office. The renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, custom built-ins throughout the home, two fireplaces, huge deck and fully fenced flat backyard backing to the walking trail are just some of the features that make this home so special. Franklin Farm is an oasis with beautiful grounds. You will fall in love with this community featuring mature trees, sidewalks, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball field, tot lots, extensive walking trails, and many ponds. With just a 10-minute drive to the Silver Line Metro, the Dulles Toll Road, and I-66, 5-minutes to Route 50, and only 1 mile to the Fairfax County Parkway, it+GGs a commuter+GGs dream.This is the perfect home in a spectacular location!
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

2407 Misty Lane

Call Today This Will Not Last Long! - This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Huge master bedroom and closet. There are hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Large covered porch off the kitchen make this home great for entertaining. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

568 Abbey Village Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Beautiful three bedroom townhome with many features and upgrades! The first level has a two car garage with a room and half bath. An oak staircase to the second level with an open floor plan with beautiful fireplace, kitchen with corian countertops and stainless appliances. Third floor offers 3 bedrooms, one as primary suite with large master bath that has double vanity and separate tub and shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Low maintenance. great amenities-Must see!
Golfbocaratonrealestate.com

17699 Foxborough Lane

Move right into this renovated 4-bedroom home with sprawling lake & golf course views in St. Andrews Country Club! Beautifully updated with a neutral color palette and porcelain tile floors throughout. The interior is open, light and bright, with volume ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing incredible views from every living space. White kitchen opens to a large family room and a separate sunroom. Spacious master suite has 2 walk-in closets and 2 W/Cs. Enjoy sunsets and expansive lake & golf views from the backyard, which has open & covered patio areas, pool with spa, and plenty of lawn space.
House RentNews Argus

4440 Lane Street

4440 Lane Street - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with heat pump/central air, hardwood & vinyl flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Stove & refrigerator will be provided once a lease has been signed. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2249 Anvil Lane

Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Home is currently tenant occupied and showings are from 10 -6pm.Welcome to Hillcrest Towne. Walking distance to Southern Avenue Metro and just minutes from the Shops at Iverson. This home has everything- 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, fireplace and basement. With the right touch, this home just needs some TLC to shine.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

15224 Wentwood Lane

It is gorgeous 3 level townhouse located minutes drive from I-95/ VRE Rippon landing, Potomac Mills Mall and StoneBridge Plaza. Rippon Landing Park creek, exercise trail and bike trails are step away from this townhouse. This townhouse was Upgraded last year. It has New AC Unit, Deck recently painted with stairs. Shed in the backyard. Carpet replaced last year. Kitchen remodeled last year, all the Appliances were install last year as well. All electronic sockets and covers replaced. Smoke alarm replaced. Restrooms remodeled. Landscaping done. L.E.D lights installed in living room. Interior and Exterior Lights and Lamps replaced.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9308 Sorrel Lane

New construction To Be Built! Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The Griffin Hall villa townhome offers elegance and style. Enter the foyer, which frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room that's ideal for gatherings. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace and a breakfast bar. Add the sunroom for more light and an optional fireplace. Your luxurious owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Finish the lower level for a recreation room, bath and study. The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Call today to schedule your 1 on 1 appointment. Photos are representative only. Homesite premium may apply.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

3811 Coventry Lane

One-of-a-kind, custom estate home with long views of the lake in the beautiful subdivision, Coventry, of Woodfield Country Club with FULLY TRANSFERABLE GOLF EQUITY. Incredibly high, 26' ceilings throughout the home create a wonderful, expansive space. The living room enjoys an incredible view of the pool and lake. In the heart of the home is an impressive and oversized wrap around full wet bar creating a perfect space for entertaining. The living room is adorned with a fantastic gas fireplace, electric shades, and an automatic roll-down screen to create an in-home theatre. It also provides access to the spectacular office with ceiling high built-ins and plantation shutters. READ MORE...