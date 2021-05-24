1914 Abbey Lane

For almost two decades, Lisa Nichols, owner of Nic Abbey Luxury Homes, has helped San Antonio area homebuyers bring their vision of the ideal home to life. Nichols, who is among the few female homebuilders in San Antonio, wasn’t always sure this was the career path she wanted to take. She learned the basics of the real estate development industry from her father, Walter Embrey, founder and chairman of San Antonio-based Embrey Partners. After graduating from SMU, Nichols spent several years working in property management for a Dallas firm before moving back to San Antonio to work for Embrey Partners. However, it was not that job but house hunting that turned out to be the game changer for Nichols. When she and her husband, Mitch, couldn’t find a house with the features they wanted, the couple decided to design and build one. I guess one could say Nichols’ aha moment occurred after they built a second house, put both on the market, and sold them in the same week. That pivotal experience was the inspiration for Nic Abbey Luxury Homes by Lisa Nichols, which has been in business since 2002. For the first five years, Nichols and her small staff only built spec houses, but today the company has grown into an award-winning luxury custom homebuilder. Nichols’ employees include her daughter, Embrey, the director of sales and marketing. The company works with some of Texas’ premiere architects and builds primarily in Terrell Hills, Olmos Park, and Alamo Heights. I recently talked to Nichols about architectural design trends and careers for women in construction.